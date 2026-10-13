Just a delayed report?... Controversy over ‘slap-on-the-wrist’ discipline amid hiring misconduct allegations at Korea Gas Safety Corporation

◇ Exterior of the Korea Gas Safety Corporation. Photo courtesy of the Korea Gas Safety Corporation

The Korea Gas Safety Corporation, which previously weathered a storm over systematic hiring corruption under a former chief, has again become embroiled in controversy over allegations of hiring misconduct and ‘slap-on-the-wrist’ disciplinary action.

According to documents submitted by the corporation to Rep. Choi Soo-jin of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee, A, head of the Personnel Department, learned around September last year that A’s son had applied during the open recruitment for regular positions (recruitment-track interns) in the second half of 2025. However, A continued to approve hiring-related documents for more than two months without reporting the matter or seeking recusal. Of the 1,001 applicants who took the written exam, 224 passed, and A’s son was ultimately hired.

The Conflict of Interest Prevention Act requires officials to report a private interest and seek recusal within 14 days of learning about it. However, A did not seek recusal until December 4, after the document screening, written exam and interview stages had all concluded. Before reporting the matter, A approved a total of seven documents, including plans and results reports for each recruitment stage and documents from the recruitment process verification committee. In particular, A personally handled, under the department head’s delegated authority, the plan for and results of the first recruitment process verification committee meeting for the document-screening stage in which his child had applied, prompting concerns that the independence of the verification process had been compromised.

On November 24, ahead of A’s son’s interview, A also approved the interview plan, which included the evaluation methods, selection criteria and list of internal and external interview panelists.

The corporation’s auditors said A had not directly participated in operational matters such as running the recruitment stages, deciding successful candidates or selecting interview panelists. They deemed the misconduct minor and the negligence slight, and called for a reprimand, the lowest level of disciplinary action.

On April 13, the personnel committee voted six to two in favor of a reprimand over a warning and approved the reprimand. The president finalized the disciplinary action the following day. Among the internal committee members in attendance was A’s successor as head of the Personnel Department.

A’s report listed December 4 as the date A learned of the conflict of interest, more than two months later than when A actually became aware of it, around September. Although violations of the Conflict of Interest Prevention Act are subject to an administrative fine of up to 20 million won, the corporation did not notify the court with jurisdiction, the documents showed.

Rep. Choi Soo-jin criticized the case as a typical instance of officials protecting their own and a slap-on-the-wrist punishment. She said she would scrutinize the audit findings, scores at each recruitment stage and pass marks during the National Assembly’s annual audit, and call for mandatory recusal by officials with hiring approval authority and the introduction of a self-reporting system for conflicts of interest at the application stage.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy also said, “We view this matter very seriously and plan to conduct a thorough investigation into the Korea Gas Safety Corporation’s audit process and the appropriateness of its disciplinary action. If a deficient audit or lenient treatment is confirmed, we plan to hold those responsible strictly accountable.” The ministry also plans to conduct a comprehensive review of hiring among employees’ relatives and whether conflicts of interest have been reported at all public institutions under its jurisdiction. Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan said on Facebook, “Putting ourselves in the shoes of young people preparing for employment and their families, we will do our utmost to root out hiring misconduct and protect fairness and trust in recruitment at public institutions.”

The latest incident is especially painful because the Korea Gas Safety Corporation has faced controversy over hiring misconduct in the past.

Former Korea Gas Safety Corporation president Park Ki-dong was previously indicted on charges of arbitrarily manipulating interview scores to change the successful candidates and accepting bribes during open recruitment for new and experienced employees in 2015–2016. The Supreme Court upheld his four-year prison sentence.

The corporation subsequently improved its systems and procedures to make hiring fairer, but now finds itself in a difficult position as hiring-related controversy has resurfaced a decade later.

Questions have also been raised over whether corporation president Park Kyung-kuk can avoid calls to take responsibility for lax management and oversight. Park, whose three-year term is due to end this December, is scheduled to appear at the National Assembly’s annual audit of the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee on the 19th.

A Korea Gas Safety Corporation official said, “The head of the Personnel Department believed that the case fell under an exception in Article 11 of the Conflict of Interest Prevention Act—‘when a person has duly passed an open recruitment examination or a recruitment examination targeting a large number of people’—and understood that it was not subject to reporting.” The official added, “We understand that the report was delayed after the official later learned of the duty under Article 5, Paragraph 1, to report within 14 days.” The official continued, “We apologize that this has become an issue at a time when finding employment is difficult,” and added, “We will cooperate fully with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s audit.”

Sohyoung Kim, Reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.