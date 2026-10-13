“Let’s boost the birth rate with defective condoms”... Chairman’s absurd proposal sparks controversy

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Hong Kong tycoon is facing a public backlash after calling for defective condoms to be distributed at a set rate to address falling birth rates.

According to local media, including HK01, Shih Wing-ching, founder of Hong Kong property conglomerate Centaline Group and the online outlet am730, recently argued in a column that the advent of condoms was a major cause of declining birth rates.

He explained that advances in contraception had allowed people to enjoy sex while avoiding pregnancy.

He argued that if the government wanted to raise the birth rate, it should examine the impact of condoms rather than consider only financial support measures.

Specifically, he proposed requiring manufacturers to put a certain proportion of defective condoms on the market and adjusting the products’ leakage rate to regulate birth rates in different regions. He acknowledged that such a measure could spark ethical controversy, but argued that actions contrary to ethical standards might be necessary to reverse an extremely low birth rate.

The remarks came as Hong Kong’s number of births fell to a record low. According to the Hong Kong government’s Census and Statistics Department, 29,700 babies were born in Hong Kong in the year from mid-2025 to mid-2026, bringing the figure below 30,000 for the first time. During the same period, there were 50,100 deaths, far more than births.

This is not the first time Centaline Group chairman Shih Wing-ching has put forward an unusual solution to low birth rates.

According to local Hong Kong reports, he also argued in 2021 that young people should be allowed to legally buy or use contraceptive products only after having two children. At the time, criticism was raised that the proposal infringed on individuals’ freedom of choice.

Local internet users have responded with comments such as, “Deliberately distributing defective products could increase the risk of sexually transmitted diseases as well as unwanted pregnancies,” “This is ridiculous,” and “Will the person making this proposal cover the child-rearing costs themselves?”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.