Discount coupons and other perks for shareholders... Lotte Shopping launches shareholder benefits program

Image courtesy of Lotte Shopping

Starting next month, Lotte Shopping will launch its shareholder benefits program, L.HONORS CLUB.

The initiative aims to go beyond a shareholder-return policy centered on dividends by benchmarking advanced shareholder benefit programs overseas, diversifying its approach to shareholder returns and further strengthening its partnership with shareholders.

In Korea, shareholder benefit programs have so far been introduced only by some small and midsize consumer goods companies. In Japan, however, the programs have become an established, mainstream shareholder-return policy, with about 40% of all listed companies using them.

L.HONORS CLUB, meaning “honorable shareholders who contribute to the company’s growth,” will offer a range of benefits, including points and discount coupons, through L.POINT, Lotte Group’s integrated membership program. Lotte Shopping plans to build on this by enhancing shareholder benefits, attracting new shareholders and developing long-term partnerships.

Customized benefits will be provided based on the number of shares held and the length of time they have been held. To start, all shareholders who own at least one share will receive, upon their first-time registration, a welcome gift of discount coupons of 10–20% that can be used up to specified limits at department stores, marts and supermarkets, and e-commerce businesses. They will also receive points linked to their purchase amounts, based on their purchase activity. The first benefits will be provided on the program’s launch date, November 1, 2026, to shareholders as of the end of September 2026. Thereafter, shareholders as of the end of 2026, for example, will receive benefits starting February 1, 2027. Benefits are scheduled to recur every three months.

Premium benefits will also be available to high-value, long-term shareholders who have held at least 1,000 shares—equivalent to the top 1%—for at least one year. They can enjoy upgraded, exclusive benefits, including department store lounge access and valet and parking passes, as well as discount and free-shipping coupons for marts and supermarkets and e-commerce. Details will be available from October 15 on the advance application page in the L.POINT app.

Lim Jae-cheol, head of finance at Lotte Shopping, said, “We have introduced a shareholder benefits program as the first major company in Korea to do so, in order to provide tangible benefits to shareholders and enhance shareholder value.” He added, “We will do our utmost to build a long-term relationship of trust with our shareholders and enhance corporate value.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.