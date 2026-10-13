"Bleeding during colon polypectomy linked to risk of subsequent delayed bleeding"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that immediate bleeding during colon polypectomy may serve as an indicator for gauging the risk of delayed bleeding later.

Colon polypectomy is an important treatment for reducing the risk of colorectal cancer and death, but care is needed because bleeding can occur after the procedure. Post-polypectomy bleeding (PPB) is classified by when it occurs as immediate PPB (IPPB) or delayed PPB (DPPB).

Immediate bleeding occurs just after polyp removal and can usually be controlled with endoscopic hemostasis. Delayed bleeding, by contrast, occurs within 30 days after the procedure ends and may require an emergency room visit, hospitalization, repeat endoscopy, or a blood transfusion.

A research team led by Professor Heo Cheol-ung of the Department of Gastroenterology at Yonsei University Yongin Severance Hospital, together with Professors Hwang Jin-ho and Hyun Hye-kyung and Professor Son Nak-hoon of the Department of Statistics at Keimyung University, analyzed medical records covering 16,684 patients who underwent colon polypectomy and 41,279 polyps at Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital from November 2005 through June 2022. The study defined immediate bleeding as bleeding that persisted for 1–5 minutes despite irrigation after polyp removal, and delayed bleeding as cases in which blood in the stool occurred within 30 days after the procedure ended and required emergency care (such as endoscopic hemostasis), hospitalization, or a repeat procedure.

The analysis found immediate bleeding in 933 patients, or 5.59% of all patients; of these, 35 (3.75%) subsequently experienced delayed bleeding. By contrast, delayed bleeding occurred in 246 (1.56%) of the 15,751 patients who had no immediate bleeding.

Statistical analysis found a significant association between immediate and delayed bleeding (paired odds ratio 3.65, P<0.001); the same trend was observed in a sensitivity analysis using a different method.

The research team conducted further analysis of factors associated with delayed bleeding, focusing only on patients who had experienced immediate bleeding. A multivariate logistic regression analysis that considered several factors, including patient characteristics, polyp size and number, and procedure time, found that procedures performed by trainees were the only independent risk factor significantly associated with delayed bleeding.

Professor Heo Cheol-ung said, "This large-scale cohort analysis confirmed that immediate bleeding during polypectomy is an important signal for gauging the risk of subsequent delayed bleeding." He added, "More closely monitoring patients who experience immediate bleeding, and ensuring adequate supervision and appropriate hemostasis, particularly when a trainee performs the procedure, could help improve patient safety."

The study was recently published in the international journal World Journal of Gastroenterology, which focuses on gastroenterology and hepatology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Professors Hwang Jin-ho, Hyun Hye-kyung, and Heo Cheol-ung of the Department of Gastroenterology at Yongin Severance Hospital, and Professor Son Nak-hoon of the Department of Statistics at Keimyung University

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.