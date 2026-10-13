KT steps up collaboration on 'AI for Everyone'... "Working to ensure the AI ecosystem continues to grow"

KT is preparing its artificial intelligence (AI) service, 'AI for Everyone,' with 17 companies, improving the service's quality and expanding its collaborative ecosystem. Ahead of the service's official launch in December, the companies reviewed development progress and discussed ways to cooperate.

According to TK on the 13th, the 'AI for Everyone Connect Summit 2026' was held on the 12th at KT Gwanghwamun Building West in Jongno District, Seoul. Attendees included KT CEO Park Yun-young, as well as representatives and senior executives from the 17 consortium member companies, including Daum, Upstage, Saltlux, EBS and BC Card.

The 'AI for Everyone Connect Summit 2026' was held under the theme 'From Connection to Action' and provided an opportunity to share updates on preparations for the service launch and plans to further develop the service. Participating companies discussed ways to connect their AI technologies and services to provide users with an integrated AI experience.

'AI for Everyone' is designed to connect multiple homegrown AI models with services closely tied to daily life. The plan is to let users access services in a range of fields—including search, education, finance, content and real estate—on a single platform.

The initial service will focus on understanding the intent behind users' questions and providing appropriate answers. It will respond in natural language to questions about the weather, everyday information, stocks, people and content, and explain related information in an easy-to-understand way. KT plans to improve the service based on the results of this review.

After the official launch, KT plans to strengthen links between the participating companies' services and expand participation by outside companies. The plan is to build an open collaboration framework by connecting each company's AI models, data and services through the platform and infrastructure.

KT CEO Park Yun-young said, "By communicating and working closely with the participating companies, we will provide people with a seamless AI experience in their daily lives and contribute to the continued growth of Korea's AI ecosystem."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.