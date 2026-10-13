“Time catches up with everyone”... DiCaprio and Maguire spotted with potbellies and “dad bods”

Tobey Maguire (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio, spotted on the beach with “dad bods.”Photo credit: TMZ, Backgrid

Photos have emerged of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, spending a relaxing time on a beach in Hawaii with his girlfriend, Italian-born model Vittoria Ceretti, 28, who is 23 years his junior.

According to U.S. entertainment outlets including TMZ, DiCaprio enjoyed some fun in the water last weekend on the Hawaiian island of Lanai with Ceretti, actor Tobey Maguire, 51, Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson.

In the released photos, DiCaprio and Maguire are seen relaxing shirtless in the water. Both actors drew attention with prominent bellies and what are often called “dad bods.” Rather than toned, muscular physiques, they appeared to have naturally put on weight with age.

DiCaprio and his girlfriend Ceretti also made headlines for their affectionate moments together.

The two have been seeing each other for more than three years, after dating rumors first surfaced in 2023. Ceretti is 23 years younger than DiCaprio, but they have continued their relationship, appearing together at public events and on vacations.

Maguire and DiCaprio’s longstanding friendship also appears to have played a part in this beach gathering. They have been close friends in Hollywood for many years. Maguire is best known for the “Spider-Man” film series and has also known DiCaprio for a long time.

The beach outing took place against the backdrop of the wedding of Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer. Meyer married billionaire businessman Jeff Ogunlesi last weekend at the Four Seasons Resort on the Hawaiian island of Lanai. Maguire drew attention by personally officiating at his ex-wife’s remarriage ceremony.

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 and separated in 2016. Their divorce was legally finalized in September 2026. They have a daughter, Ruby, 19, and a son, Otis, 17, and both children attended the wedding. A daughter Meyer and Ogunlesi have together was also reportedly there.

Among the many prominent guests at the wedding were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez; actors Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson; and fashion designer Rachel Zoe. About 200 people reportedly gathered for the wedding, which drew attention as an event bringing together Hollywood and business figures.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.