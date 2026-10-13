Pernod Ricard Korea Seeks Participants for Advanced Sustainable Bartending Lecture

Pernod Ricard Korea is launching an educational program on sustainable practices in the bar industry. It will share practical examples that can be applied in the field, including using local and seasonal ingredients and reducing food waste.

Pernod Ricard Korea says it will hold a T-Talk lecture on November 12 with Lim Byung-jin, owner of Bar Cham. T-Talk is an advanced course in the free educational program Sustainable Bartending (Bar World of Tomorrow), which has been running since 2022. It is aimed at bartenders and bar operators aged 19 and older. Lim, who will lead the lecture, runs Bar Cham in Seochon, Seoul.

Bar Cham serves cocktails featuring local spirits, regional specialties and Korean flavors in a hanok setting. It ranked 33rd in the 2026 Asia's 50 Best Bars. The lecture will introduce practical examples of sustainable bar operations. Key topics include using local and seasonal ingredients, reducing ingredient waste during cocktail development, and fostering an organizational culture that supports employees' skills development and growth. Applications are being accepted through Pernod Ricard Korea's official website and Naver Cafe. Registration will close on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Creating a sustainable bar starts with identifying small changes that can be put into practice on the ground and sustaining them,” Lim said. “I’ll share experiences with participants and work with them to consider approaches they can apply in their own bars.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.