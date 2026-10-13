LG Uplus holds Hwadam Forest event for long-term customers; 9.2-to-1 competition for 5,000 spots

A total of 46,000 people applied for LG Uplus’s Hwadam Forest event for 5,000 long-term customers. The customer appreciation program goes beyond benefits tied to using telecommunications services, offering a special experience in nature.

LG Uplus said on the 13th that 46,000 people had applied for the Hwadam Forest event. The event was planned for long-term customers to spend time with family, romantic partners and friends at Hwadam Forest, a popular autumn foliage destination.

LG Uplus has also prepared activities that let visitors take part, rather than simply tour the forest. It is running a tour in which visitors collect stamps at five locations within Hwadam Forest. Customers who collect all the stamps will receive a commemorative magnet.

The company is also helping visitors take family photos. It is setting up photo zones at major attractions and assigning staff to assist. The plan takes into account how difficult it can be to get a photo with everyone in it, even when a family goes on an outing together. LG Uplus plans to continue expanding its appreciation programs for long-term customers.

Joon-young Jang, head of LG Uplus’s Marketing Group and a managing director, said, “Long-term customers are valuable partners who have helped build the company’s growth alongside us,” adding, “We will expand our appreciation programs to make customers’ time and experiences even more valuable.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.