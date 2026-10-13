Hanwha Group Becomes First Partner of Film Content Platform 'Cinema by Brand'... to Portray “A Sustainable Future Powered by Space-Based Solar Power”

◇In the photo, Innocean CEO Kim Jeong-a (second from left), Hanwha Communications Committee Vice President Park Ji-young (third from left), and ACFM Chair Kim Young-deok (fourth from left) speak during a special

Hanwha Group is joining the film content platform 'Cinema by Brand' as its first brand partner.

Unveiled at the Asia Contents & Film Market (ACFM) of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Cinema by Brand is a film content development and production platform jointly conceived by Innocean and ACFM. It connects brands with filmmakers from around the world, bringing companies’ values and philosophies to life through directors’ distinctive perspectives and cinematic narratives.

Hanwha plans to use cinematic storytelling to express its vision of a sustainable future through space-based solar power, and to share the brand’s philosophy and values with audiences in Korea and abroad.

The project was launched to help Hanwha—which grew around key industries and has a large share of business-to-business (B2B) operations—broaden its connection with the public through the familiar medium of film.

At a special ACFM session held on the 12th at Exhibition Hall 2 of BEXCO in Busan, Hanwha introduced the reasons behind its participation in the project and its approach to brand communications. Hanwha Communications Committee Vice President Park Ji-young, Innocean CEO Kim Jeong-a, and ACFM Chair Kim Young-deok attended and discussed the potential for collaboration between businesses and the film industry.

The project’s central theme is space-based solar power. Set in a future where the technology is widely used, the creative direction is to tell stories about human memory and emotion, life, and a sustainable future—not merely to explain the technology itself.

After review by film industry experts, including ACFM and the Producers Guild of Korea (PGK), three works were selected for the project: director Edmund Yeo’s 'Solar Poet,' director Hong Eui-jeong’s 'Dalnoeul,' and director Lee Jin-ho’s 'The New Mission.' Each was praised for combining cinematic independence with the future values the brand aspires to. The final selections are scheduled to be produced sometime in 2027 and presented to audiences in Korea and abroad.

Vice President Park said, “I hope this will become a good example of companies and creators expanding each other’s horizons and continuing to tell new stories.”

Sohyoung Kim, reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.