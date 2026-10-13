‘Hellboy’ actress causes another midair disturbance... arrested on suspicion of assaulting flight attendants and police officers

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood actress Selma Blair, 54, who rose to fame with the film Legally Blonde, has been arrested again following an onboard disturbance.

She was reportedly investigated recently on suspicion of striking flight attendants aboard a passenger plane and assaulting a police officer and a nurse after landing.

According to TMZ and other U.S. entertainment outlets, Blair was aboard a Delta Air Lines flight that departed Los Angeles International Airport for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on the 11th (local time). She reportedly became involved in a physical altercation with flight attendants before landing.

According to some reports, Blair allegedly tried to open an aircraft door during the flight, punched one flight attendant who intervened, and bit another.

Local media reported that one flight attendant suffered a laceration, while another sustained a bite wound.

The disturbance continued after landing. Citing claims from people involved, TMZ reported that Blair kicked a police officer several times inside the ambulance taking her to the hospital. She was also accused of assaulting a nurse after arriving at the hospital.

Blair is now facing two counts of second-degree assault, one each for allegedly assaulting a police officer and a nurse. At a court hearing on the 12th, bail was set at $20,000 in cash (about 27 million won) or a $60,000 bond (about 80 million won).

The FBI is conducting a separate investigation into the assault that occurred aboard the aircraft.

Blair’s representatives said the incident stemmed from a medical emergency. Her spokesperson told TMZ, “Selma experienced a medical emergency,” adding, “She received immediate medical attention after landing and is now in stable condition.” However, the specific cause of the emergency and her condition at the time have not been disclosed in detail.

Blair is known for appearing in films including Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy. In 2018, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. Since then, she has spoken about experiencing muscle weakness, difficulty walking, and memory problems due to the disease, sharing her experiences with disability and chronic illness.

Blair had previously apologized after causing a disturbance aboard a plane in 2016. Reports at the time said she lost consciousness and shouted loudly after combining alcohol and drugs on a Delta Air Lines flight returning from Cancun, Mexico. She later apologized to passengers and flight attendants in a statement, saying it had been a mistake to combine alcohol and drugs.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Selma Blair (right), who appeared in the film Hellboy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.