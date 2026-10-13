101-year-old who drinks cola every day shares his secret to longevity: “I don’t even catch colds”

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The daily routine of a 101-year-old Chinese man who buys cases of cola and Sprite to keep on hand and enjoys drinking them has drawn attention.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Lu Sizeng, 101, lives in Liangshan Village, Dashi Town, Wenling, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China. Born on September 7, 1926, he has two sons and one daughter, and now belongs to a large family spanning four generations.

Grandpa Lu pays close attention to his diet. He lives in the countryside and, once every five days, rides a rickshaw to a market near his village to buy seafood such as fish, shrimp and crab, as well as pork and seasonal vegetables. He is said to be particular about choosing fresh ingredients and to spend a considerable portion of his savings on food.

Until last year, he drove a three-wheeled vehicle himself to go shopping. But after a fall in the first half of this year, he became somewhat slower in his movements, and his family stopped him from riding the vehicle again, concerned he might have another accident.

His two sons hired a domestic helper to assist their father with daily activities.

The helper said Grandpa Lu still has a hearty appetite. He eats about half a bowl of rice per meal, but can polish off a whole plate of crab. His drink preferences are what stand out most: cases of cola and Sprite are stacked up in his home, the helper said.

He enjoys adding a few drops of baijiu to ice-cold Sprite. He also sometimes has a small amount of alcohol with meals.

He also prefers fruit with a pronounced sweetness. Watermelon, pears and mandarins are among his favorites. By contrast, he is said to eat fewer vegetables than seafood or meat.

His daily routine is relatively regular. He usually finishes dinner around 5 p.m., rests, and goes to bed around 8 p.m. He wakes around 4 a.m. the next day but does not get up right away. After slowly stretching and loosening up in bed for about two hours, he gets up around 6 a.m. He also takes a short nap around noon.

Grandpa Lu expressed considerable confidence in his health. In an interview with local media, he said, “Some older people have strokes after falling, but I’m fine,” adding, “I can still remember things from when I was young fairly clearly.” He said he rarely catches colds and that his blood pressure is relatively low.

After Grandpa Lu’s lifestyle became known, it drew a range of reactions online in China. Netizens have commented, “Experts must be stumped that he made it to 101 while drinking cola,” “A good mood and regular sleep habits are probably important reasons for longevity,” and “Innate good health and constitution may have an even greater influence on longevity,” among other responses.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Grandpa Lu Sizeng — Photo courtesy of Sina.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.