Shinhan Financial Group to acquire stake in Lotte Non-Life Insurance, pursue integration with Shinhan EZ General Insurance

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) on the 13th to acquire the stake in Lotte Non-Life Insurance held by JKL Partners.

Shinhan Financial Group, which is acquiring a 77.04% stake in Lotte Non-Life Insurance for 693.3 billion won, plans to acquire the remaining 22.96% after completing the necessary procedures, including approval from financial authorities. It will then pursue integration with Shinhan EZ General Insurance to expand the synergies. It also plans to improve its capital structure after making Lotte Insurance a wholly owned subsidiary and prepare for the basic capital K-ICS ratio, which will be introduced next year.

Shinhan Financial Group expects capital efficiency, including ROE, to improve as its earnings base expands through integration synergies and a phased normalization. Since the plan involves reallocating capital held by the group without raising funds externally, it intends to step up its Value-up 2.0 initiative on the back of stable capital ratios while maintaining a consistent shareholder-return policy.

A Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. official said, “Lotte Non-Life Insurance is a company with insurance business experience accumulated over many years, a customer base and sales capabilities,” adding, “Shinhan Financial Group will build on these strengths with the group’s capital and risk management, and its customer and digital capabilities, to create new growth engines for its insurance business and drive the group’s sustained growth.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.