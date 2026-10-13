15-year-old girl wakes up during her funeral... “My heart hurt so much”

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 15-year-old girl whom her family believed had died sat up inside her coffin while her funeral was underway.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, early on the 10th local time, Yuleidy Ixtotoyakra, 15, who lived in the village of El Jocote in Quiché Department, Guatemala, a Central American country, began feeling unwell and lost consciousness while her father, Abraham Ixtotoyak, was taking her to the hospital. Her father, a pastor, stopped the car and checked on her, but concluded that she was not breathing and that he could not feel a pulse at her wrist.

Her father thought she had died and did not go to the hospital. The family obtained a coffin and returned home without a doctor examining her or any official procedure to confirm her death. Relatives, neighbors and members of their religious community then gathered to prepare for the funeral. Around 2:30 p.m. that same day, something unexpected happened while the funeral was underway.

Her mother, who was crying in front of her daughter’s coffin, noticed movement inside it. The mother told local media, “I kept saying my daughter was alive. She wasn’t dead,” and added, “When we opened the coffin lid, my daughter started moving. She woke up and suddenly sat up.”

The family and mourners were greatly surprised when the girl opened her eyes and sat up.

The funeral, steeped in grief, was suddenly filled with surprise and relief.

In a later interview with local media, the girl said she had felt severe chest pain before losing consciousness. “My heart hurt so much, and it felt heavy. Then I lost consciousness as if I had fainted,” she said, describing what happened.

According to local reports, the girl was recovering after regaining consciousness. However, she reportedly said that her hands were still shaking. Guatemala’s health authorities have not yet announced any official findings from an investigation into the medical cause of the incident or the girl’s condition.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.