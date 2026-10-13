Kyobo Education Foundation to Hold 10th Bookmark Reading Letter Contest; Entries Accepted Through Nov. 2

The Kyobo Education Foundation is holding the 10th Bookmark Reading Letter Contest.

Launched in 2017, the contest invites participants to read one of 12 books in the “2026 Bookmark Recommended Character-Building Books” collection, selected by reading education experts, and express their impressions and reflections in a letter addressed to a character in the book, its author, or someone in their lives.

The contest is open to people aged 9 to 24. Participants must write a letter of at least one A4 page, download the application form from the Kyobo Education Foundation website, and submit it online. Entries will be accepted until midnight on Nov. 2.

A total of 206 people will receive awards and prizes worth approximately 21 million won. The prizes are a grand prize for one person (1 million won), gold prizes for five people (600,000 won each), silver prizes for 10 people (400,000 won each), bronze prizes for 30 people (200,000 won each), and merit awards for 60 people (100,000 won each). The winners will receive certificates and Kyobo Book Centre gift cards, while 100 participants will be selected by lottery to receive mobile gift certificates for a Baskin-Robbins pint.

To mark the contest’s 10th anniversary, recommended books and detailed information will also be available on the Kyobo Book Centre online event page. The results are scheduled to be announced at the end of December.

Choi Hwa-jung, chair of the board of the Kyobo Education Foundation, said, “I hope this contest will give teenagers an opportunity to pause, take a deep look at themselves, share the thoughts and feelings they gain through books, and grow emotionally.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.