1.86 million prescriptions for Wegovy and Mounjaro in the first half... A safety blind spot in unmonitored use with psychotropic appetite suppressants

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Prescriptions for Wegovy and Mounjaro, GLP-1 obesity treatments, surged to 1.86 million in the first half of this year alone. However, serious gaps have emerged in the safety oversight meant to catch co-prescriptions with psychotropic appetite suppressants or long-term prescriptions. Because these drugs are excluded from mandatory Drug Utilization Review (DUR) checks, no warning is issued even when excessive supplies covering several months are prescribed or unverified combinations are used. Calls are growing for urgent measures to address misuse and illegal distribution.

According to data submitted by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service to Seo Young-seok, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee representing Bucheon Gap in Gyeonggi Province and a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, the number of Wegovy and Mounjaro prescriptions that completed DUR checks surged from 50,000 in 2024 to 1.22 million in 2025 and 1.86 million in the first half of 2026. Mounjaro prescriptions rose 18-fold in 10 months, from 19,000 in its first month on the market to 335,000 this June.

The biggest gap is in monitoring combined use. Since December 16 last year, it has been mandatory to check patients’ medication histories before prescribing psychotropic appetite suppressants such as phentermine and phendimetrazine. However, even when both types of drugs are prescribed to the same patient, it is difficult to check for this automatically at the prescribing stage. Obesity treatments are also excluded from HIRA’s DUR checks for overlapping drug classes, so no separate warning is issued for co-prescriptions.

There are also differences in how prescription duration is monitored. For psychotropic appetite suppressants such as phentermine, phendimetrazine and diethylpropion, DUR provides a caution notice for prescriptions exceeding 28 days at a time under its “duration-of-use caution” system. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s standards for the safe use of narcotics for medical purposes also recommend short-term prescriptions of no more than four weeks and a maximum use period of three months. By contrast, Wegovy and Mounjaro have no duration-of-use caution criteria, so no DUR warning is triggered based on the prescription duration itself, even when several months’ supply is prescribed at once.

The safety and effectiveness of using the two types of drugs together have also not been adequately established. A preliminary 12-week study involving 45 people in the United States did not clearly demonstrate additional weight loss from combining a GLP-1 treatment with phentermine (Tronieri et al., Metabolism, 2019). In particular, phentermine’s prescribing information states that its safety and efficacy have not been established when used with other weight-loss drugs, prompting calls for a separate safety review of such co-prescriptions.

Rep. Seo Young-seok pointed out, “DUR monitors the duration of use of psychotropic appetite suppressants, but there is no separate warning even when several months’ worth of a GLP-1 obesity treatment is prescribed. There is even a possibility that excessive prescriptions could enter illegal distribution channels, such as through secondhand transactions, yet we are not properly grasping even the actual scale of co-prescribing or the state of distribution.” He added, “As prescriptions surge, we need to establish a safety management system that can monitor co-prescriptions, long-term and high-volume prescriptions, and illegal distribution together.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.