“Supporting the artistic potential and growth of children and adolescents with developmental disabilities”... KB Kookmin Card holds ‘KB Spring Project’ exhibition

◇Kim Jae-gwan, president of KB Kookmin Card (right); Kim Woo-bin, an advertising model for KB Kookmin Card (center); and Hwang Dae-byeok, secretary-general of the Milal Welfare Foundation (left), at the opening ceremony

KB Kookmin Card will hold the ‘KB Spring (Seeing & Spring) Project’ exhibition at 172G Gallery in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

The ‘KB Spring Project’ is KB Kookmin Card’s flagship social contribution initiative, aimed at discovering the potential of children and adolescents with developmental disabilities (Seeing) and nurturing the hope that they will grow as artists (Spring). Since 2014, in partnership with the Milal Welfare Foundation, it has provided children and adolescents with artistic talent with professional art education, opportunities to create works and chances to exhibit them.

The exhibition’s title, ‘Always, Spring,’ conveys the hope that the participating artists will pursue their dreams with their own perspectives and colors, just as spring returns even after the season has passed.

At the opening ceremony held on the 12th, KB Kookmin Card president Kim Jae-gwan, model Kim Woo-bin and Milal Welfare Foundation secretary-general Hwang Dae-byeok attended to congratulate and encourage the artists, who had continued working on their art over the past year. After the event, the artists connected with visitors through a docent program in which they introduced the thoughts and stories behind their works themselves.

During the exhibition, KB Kookmin Card will also run an accompanying program in which employees view the works with celebrities and hear explanations from the participating artists.

Kim So-hyeong, reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.