Influencer falls off cliff while taking photos... Husband says “accident,” prosecutors say he may have pushed her

Photo credit: Zoë Snoeks’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An influencer who was reported to have died after falling off a cliff while taking photos is now suspected of having been pushed to her death by her husband, shocking many.

According to reports by the British outlet Need To Know and Belgian outlet TVL, Belgian influencer Zoë Snoeks, then 33, fell about 30 meters to her death from a rocky cliff near the Ourthe River in Nadrin, Belgium, in November 2021. She was traveling with her husband, Joeri Jansen, at the time and was reportedly taking a selfie when she fell.

Her husband claimed that he was distracted by their dogs at the time of the accident and did not see his wife fall. He said that when he looked back a short while later, she had disappeared, and that he had not heard a scream when she fell. Questions arose, however, when a hiker who had passed by the scene told investigators that they had heard a woman scream.

Investigators also examined circumstances that did not fit the husband’s account of an accident. It reportedly emerged during the investigation that after his wife died, he tried to delete video footage saved on his phone and later asked a specialist company whether it could be recovered. Investigators also looked into why he did not immediately contact emergency services after the incident and the route he took to reach his fallen wife.

A lie detector test conducted during the investigation also produced suspicious results, but the husband has consistently maintained that he did not kill his wife and that she fell in an accident.

The death was initially treated as accidental, but the family questioned the circumstances of the fall and had called for further investigation. The husband, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in October 2023, was held in detention for about a year before being released on conditions.

In a recent follow-up investigation, an acoustic test was conducted to determine whether a scream could have been heard nearby at the time. Belgian media reported that the results gave reason to question the husband’s account that he had not heard a scream. Zoë’s father told local media, in effect, “It has been proven that we were right.”

Prosecutors in Antwerp, Belgium, are now planning to bring her husband, Joeri Jansen, to trial on murder charges.

However, the defense lawyer countered that the prosecution’s case was based on “one-sided speculation” and was not supported by the investigation records.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.