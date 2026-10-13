Keeping franchise outlets open rather than adding more... The key to franchise survival is ‘head-office management’

The head office’s operational management capabilities are drawing attention as a factor that determines whether franchise outlets survive. This comes as fixed costs such as rent and labor costs rise, and competition among brands intensifies. Analysts say that, beyond simply choosing a well-known brand, how systematically the head office manages its franchisees’ sales and profitability is becoming increasingly important.

According to the National Data Agency, the number of self-employed people stood at 5,784,000 in August. That was down 23,000 from 5,807,000 in July. The figure had continued to rise from 5,546,000 in January this year, but peaked in July and then began to decline.

The number of franchise outlets also appears to have stalled. Leaders Index, a corporate research institute, analyzed 258 brands in major sectors—including cosmetics, fast food, chicken, dining, convenience stores, bakery and confectionery, coffee, beverages and pizza—for which comparisons were available for 2023–2025. It found that there were 116,302 franchise outlets in total last year, down 756, or 0.6%, from 117,058 in 2023.

Industry players say a head office’s ability to manage its outlets is important for maintaining profitability even after a franchise opens. That is because more outlets are closing within a short time of opening, as rising rent and labor costs coincide with intensifying competition among brands.

A franchise industry official said, “When choosing a brand, you should look not only at its name recognition but also at its central management capabilities and purchasing power.”

Central management capabilities refer to a head office’s ability to oversee and improve all aspects of franchise operations. This includes everything from food preparation and cooking, customer service, staff management, delivery-platform operations and hygiene management to new product development and marketing. The key is to standardize store operations and simplify tasks while keeping logistics and quality consistent, thereby reducing the operational burden on franchisees.

Damga Hwarogui is focusing on its pricing strategy and franchise management. Its signature feature is meat aged for at least seven days using cubes of sea salt and organic rice nuruk. It also offers discounts on both first and additional orders. The head office supports franchisees with quality, service and cleanliness (QSC) management and sales improvement, and is also pursuing certification as a food safety-certified establishment.

Manghyang Bibim Guksu is focusing on logistics and food-ingredient quality management. It developed the corporate brand Blue Meal and operates its own food-processing plant, establishing a stable supply system. Rather than pursuing aggressive expansion, it is focused on maintaining consistent quality in items such as the vegetable broth and white kimchi used in its signature dishes.

The coffeehouse Cafe 1847 is building its competitiveness through raw-material supply-chain management. It has operated a company-run roasting plant since 2017, roasting its own beans to respond to cost fluctuations. It also sells salads and sandwiches made in its stores. It currently operates around 40 outlets at major universities and hospitals nationwide, including Seoul National University.

Franchises are also adopting digital technology to upgrade their outlet-management systems. One prominent example is enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for franchises, which integrates the management of sales, inventory, notices and customer feedback.

Following its existing Lead Data product, Lead Planet has launched LEAD SVI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based operations management platform. It enables users to analyze franchise outlets’ QSC, changes in sales and cost ratios, and detect anomalies using a generative AI engine, without having to build a separate system.

Store settlement services are also being used to help franchisees manage their cash flow. 365 Daily Banking offers a service that lets outlets receive sales settlements without replacing their existing point-of-sale (POS) systems or payment terminals. It settles in-store and delivery-platform sales the following day, 365 days a year, including weekends and public holidays.

Industry players advise prospective business owners to carefully examine a franchisor’s support system before signing a franchise agreement, since the head office’s management capabilities affect franchisees’ operational efficiency and profitability. They say prospective owners should check not only brand recognition and initial startup costs, but also how support for ingredient supply, standardized store operations, sales analysis and marketing is actually delivered.

A franchise industry official said, “Strong central management capabilities can help reduce franchisees’ operational burden and improve sales and profitability. Looking at how actively the head office responds to franchisees’ problems is one way to reduce the risk of business failure.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.