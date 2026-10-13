Cho Tae-jun of Seoul National University Hospital elected next president of Korean Orthopaedic Association... “Will raise K-healthcare’s international standing”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cho Tae-jun, a professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Seoul National University Hospital, was elected the next president at the general meeting held on the 9th during the 70th Annual Congress of the Korean Orthopaedic Association. His one-year term begins in November 2027.

Founded in 1956, the Korean Orthopaedic Association is a leading academic organization for orthopedics in Korea. It works to advance orthopedic science and improve public health through research and academic activities, education and training, and public outreach. Marking its 70th anniversary this year, it continues its efforts to advance orthopedics in Korea and promote the musculoskeletal health of the public.

Professor Cho is a world-renowned expert in pediatric orthopedic conditions and rare skeletal disorders. Along with developing new surgical techniques, he has achieved results spanning clinical practice and research, including identifying genes responsible for rare skeletal disorders that had previously been unknown through genomic research. He has received numerous academic awards, including the Korean Orthopaedic Association Academic Grand Prize and the Manrye Foundation Award, and in 2018 was awarded the Public Service Medal by the Minister of Health and Welfare.

He has led exchanges and development in the orthopedic community in Korea and abroad, serving as president of the Korean Society for Limb Lengthening and Deformity Correction, the Korean Pediatric Orthopaedic Society, the Korean Orthopaedic Research Society, and the Asia Pacific Paediatric Orthopaedic Society. In particular, as president of the Asia Pacific Paediatric Orthopaedic Society (APPOS), he also contributed to academic exchange in pediatric orthopedics across the Asia-Pacific region.

He has helped advance clinical care and research, as well as the hospital and academic community, in roles including director of Seoul National University Children's Hospital, chief of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Seoul National University College of Medicine. He is a full member of the National Academy of Medicine of Korea and also serves on the editorial boards of domestic and international journals, including the Journal of the Korean Orthopaedic Association and Clinics in Orthopedic Surgery.

“It is an honor and a weighty responsibility to lead the Korean Orthopaedic Association,” Professor Cho said. “Building on the achievements our predecessors have made over the past 70 years, I will work with our members to ensure the association serves as a strong pillar supporting the musculoskeletal health of the public, create an environment where young orthopedic surgeons can train and conduct research with pride, and work to raise the international standing of Korean orthopedics.”

Meanwhile, Professor Cho founded the Korean Doctors Orchestra, which is made up of doctors and dentists, and served as its head. He continues to pursue a range of social activities both within and beyond the medical community, including performing as the orchestra’s principal clarinetist.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Cho Tae-jun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.