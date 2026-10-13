Bundang CHA Hospital introduces ‘cryoanalgesia’ to reduce pain after thoracic surgery... “Strengthening patient-centered care”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Pulmonary and Esophageal Center at CHA University Bundang CHA Hospital (President Yoon Sang-wook) is fully implementing cryoanalgesia treatment to effectively manage pain after thoracic surgery and help patients recover postoperatively.

Severe pain after thoracic surgery can make deep breathing, coughing and early walking difficult, potentially affecting recovery. Professor Im Gong-min of the Pulmonary and Esophageal Center has continued researching postoperative pain-management methods—including intercostal nerve blocks and serratus anterior plane blocks—for patients undergoing thoracic procedures such as pectus excavatum repair and lung resection, and has sought effective ways to control pain in these patients.

Cryoanalgesia is applied directly to the intercostal nerves inside the chest cavity during surgery to block the transmission of pain signals for a set period. Its pain-relieving effect can typically last around two to three months, potentially helping patients during the period when postoperative pain is severe. One advantage is that there is no need to maintain or manage a separate catheter after surgery. Rather than replacing existing painkillers or nerve-block procedures, it can be used as part of multimodal pain management, alongside other methods as appropriate to the patient's condition.

The Pulmonary and Esophageal Center at Bundang CHA Hospital plans to selectively expand the use of cryoanalgesia to major thoracic procedures, including lung and esophageal cancer surgeries, in addition to pectus excavatum repair.

Professor Im Gong-min previously conducted a randomized clinical trial involving 48 patients undergoing pectus excavatum repair to assess the pain-reducing effect of cryoanalgesia during surgery. The results showed that patients who received cryoanalgesia had significantly less postoperative pain than those in the conventional pain-management group. In particular, 48 hours after surgery, their pain score was 3.17, about 44% lower than the 5.67 score in the conventional pain-management group. The study was published in the European Journal of Pediatric Surgery, the official journal of the European Paediatric Surgeons' Association.

Last August, the center also conducted a “Cryoanalgesia Program” with Dr. Curtis C. Quinn, a U.S. thoracic surgeon with ongoing clinical experience and research in cryoanalgesia, and used the treatment in actual thoracic surgery. They shared methods for its clinical application, from patient selection and the intraoperative technique for freezing the intercostal nerves to postoperative pain management.

“It is now important not only to provide treatment, but also to help patients breathe and move comfortably after surgery and return to their daily lives quickly,” Professor Im Gong-min said. “We will make appropriate use of a range of pain-control methods, including cryoanalgesia, for each patient and strengthen personalized care to reduce postoperative pain and the burden of using painkillers.”

The Pulmonary and Esophageal Center at Bundang CHA Hospital plans to continue strengthening patient-centered care for major thoracic surgeries, including those for pectus excavatum, lung cancer and esophageal cancer, with consideration not only for surgical techniques but also for postoperative pain management and rapid recovery.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Im Gong-min of the Thoracic Surgery Department at Bundang CHA Hospital (left) and Dr. Curtis C. Quinn (right) perform thoracic cryoanalgesia surgery.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.