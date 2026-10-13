“Smiling in front of the camera...” Missile explodes right beside woman taking a selfie

Photo: Need to Know, Jam Press

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Russian missile was captured on camera as it struck nearby while a woman was filming a selfie video in a residential neighborhood in Ukraine. The attack killed three civilians—a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman—and injured at least 22 people, including two children.

According to British outlet Need to Know and local Ukrainian media, a missile launched by Russian forces struck Pisochyn in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on the 11th (local time). An explosion in a residential area packed with grocery stores and apartment buildings caused extensive damage.

Released footage shows a woman filming herself on her phone when a huge explosion suddenly erupts nearby. The exact distance between where the woman was and where the missile landed has not been confirmed. It is also unknown whether she survived or was injured.

The attack damaged homes throughout the neighborhood, and several vehicles caught fire. Rescue workers and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene to rescue and treat the injured. Children were among those injured.

A military official in the Kharkiv region said the attack killed three people and injured 22. Ukrainian police also announced that a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman had been killed. Some follow-up reports put the number of injured at 25.

The attack came as Russian forces were striking several regions of Ukraine. Reuters reported that Russian attacks had killed a total of six people in two Ukrainian cities that day.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.