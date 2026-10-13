Kellogg’s launches ‘Protein Granola Zero Sugar Dark Choco’

Kellogg’s, part of Korea Mars LLC, is launching ‘Protein Granola Zero Sugar Dark Choco’ as a new flavor of ‘Protein Granola Zero Sugar,’ which it introduced last year. Keeping the zero-sugar, high-protein formulation unchanged, the new product adds the dark chocolate flavor favored by consumers, broadening the range of zero-sugar protein granola options.

Recently, consumer demand in the food market has grown for products that reduce sugar while also taking into account essential nutrients such as protein and dietary fiber. In particular, zero-sugar and low-sugar products are emerging as a new growth driver in the granola market, and Kellogg continues to expand its portfolio of zero-sugar protein granola products to meet these consumer needs.

The new product broadens consumer choice with a chocolate flavor that is popular with consumers. It uses allulose and stevia instead of sugar, and palatinose, which is digested and absorbed slowly and does not cause blood sugar to rise sharply, to achieve zero sugar while retaining a subtle sweetness. It also combines dark chocolate whole-wheat flakes with granola to bring out a rich dark chocolate flavor and a crunchy texture. Whole-grain granola with black soybeans and pumpkin seeds adds the grains’ naturally nutty flavor. The product also contains five carefully selected whole grains: rye, oats, whole wheat, brown rice and black rice.

Lee Han-sol, a manager on Kellogg’s marketing team, said, “Consumers these days are looking for products that do more than reduce sugar—they want to get balanced nutrition, including protein and dietary fiber. This new product is a new flavor of ‘Protein Granola Zero Sugar,’ launched last year, and broadens the range of choices by using dark chocolate, a flavor popular with consumers. We wanted to reflect a wider variety of consumer preferences while maintaining the original product’s nutritional formulation.”

‘Protein Granola Zero Sugar Dark Choco’ will be available through all sales channels, including major supermarkets and online shopping malls nationwide, starting October 6. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.