Vision Correction for Myopia with Astigmatism: SMILE Pro Was More Precise

If you have myopia that makes distant objects look blurry as well as astigmatism that makes objects or text appear doubled, you should carefully choose a vision-correction procedure.

Around 70–80% of myopia patients in Korea also have astigmatism. A significant proportion of people considering vision correction fall into this group.

Astigmatism is a refractive error in which light passing through the cornea does not converge at a single point on the retina, instead forming two or more focal points. It is generally classified as moderate at 2–3 diopters and high at 4 diopters or more. The more severe the astigmatism, the more carefully the need for surgery and the choice of procedure must be assessed.

The key to correcting astigmatism is the axis. For myopia, only the prescription needs to be corrected, but astigmatism requires correcting the direction as well. Even a misalignment of just 10 degrees can reduce the corrective effect by around 30%. That is why correcting high astigmatism is considered a technically demanding field.

The most widely used laser vision-correction procedures today, with excellent safety profiles, are SMILE, which uses the VisuMax 500, and SMILE Pro, which uses the VisuMax 800.

Both procedures can correct astigmatism of 5 diopters or less along with myopia.

So how precise is astigmatism correction?

I found the answer through a joint study with Onnuri Eye Hospital. We compared the accuracy of the two procedures under the same surgical conditions in patients with 3–5 diopters of astigmatism, and presented the results last year at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS).

In a three-month follow-up after surgery, both groups showed good and similar results in vision improvement and safety. The difference emerged in the accuracy of astigmatism correction.

The proportion of eyes with residual astigmatism of 0.5 diopters or less was 54% for SMILE and 66% for SMILE Pro. SMILE Pro also led in the proportion with 1 diopter or less: 93% versus 98%. The correction index, which indicates the amount actually corrected relative to the target, rose from 0.90 to 0.96. Astigmatism undercorrection fell from 10% to 4%, less than half its previous level.

These results are underpinned by technological advances in the equipment. The VisuMax 800 operates at a higher laser speed and offers greater precision. In particular, its centration and compensation system automatically corrects subtle eye rotation or shifts in position during surgery. The system is thought to improve accuracy in astigmatism correction, where the axis determines the outcome. Patients with ordinary myopia can benefit from the same advantages. However, SMILE surgery cannot address every case of astigmatism.

When astigmatism exceeds 5 diopters, SMILE surgery can be difficult to perform safely, and LASIK or LASEK also have limitations. In such cases, patients can consider implantable collamer lens surgery (ICL), or choose a staged approach: first reduce the astigmatism with an astigmatism-correcting procedure, then correct the myopia with SMILE. Anyone planning vision-correction surgery should have not only their myopia but also the degree and axis of their astigmatism examined precisely. To achieve the desired vision while minimizing corneal damage, the first step is to find the procedure best suited to your eyes. That choice determines the quality of vision after surgery and the health of your eyes.

With advice from Director Kim Bu-gi of Onnuri SMILE Eye Clinic

◇ Director Kim Bu-gi of Onnuri SMILE Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.