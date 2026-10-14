“Itchy all over every fall”... Lifestyle habits to prevent itchy skin

◇In fall, lower temperatures and humidity make it easier for moisture to escape from the skin, leaving it prone to dryness. As a result, itching or inflammation may worsen in people with sensitive skin. AI-generated

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] In fall, when mornings and evenings turn chilly and indoor-outdoor temperature differences grow larger, skin care involves more than simply applying moisturizer once or twice.

It is important to cut back on habits such as washing or rubbing the skin excessively and to also improve lifestyle habits that damage the skin barrier.

Professor Han Byeol of the Department of Dermatology at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital explained, “As the weather gets drier, moisture in the skin decreases and the skin barrier weakens, which can worsen itching or dermatitis symptoms. During seasonal transitions, it is important to reduce habits that irritate the skin and moisturize regularly.”

◇Itching and white flakes... First, consider dry skin

Dry skin is a condition in which a lack of moisture makes the skin feel tight or itchy and causes flaking. It commonly appears on the arms, legs and sides of the torso, and when the skin becomes extremely dry, white flakes may become noticeable.

When itching worsens, people may unconsciously scratch their skin. Repeated scratching can cause tiny wounds and inflammation. In severe cases, the skin may thicken or develop discoloration.

Dry skin does not necessarily mean that a person has a medical condition. However, if itching recurs every year during a particular season or symptoms persist despite applying plenty of moisturizer, another skin condition—such as atopic dermatitis, eczema or psoriasis—could be responsible, so it is worth getting checked.

To prevent dry skin, it is important above all to change the way you wash. Hot water can strip away too much of the skin’s natural oils, so lukewarm water is preferable. It also helps to avoid taking excessively long showers and to gently pat the skin dry with a towel rather than rubbing it hard. Be careful about scrubbing off dead skin, too. Even if vigorous rubbing with an exfoliating mitt or scrub product seems to remove flakes temporarily, it can damage the skin barrier.

Most important is moisturizing after a shower. Applying plenty of moisturizer before the skin has dried completely helps reduce moisture loss from the skin.

◇“The more you scratch, the itchier it gets”... Consistent care is important for atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin condition characterized by recurring itching and inflammation. Symptoms can worsen due to various factors, including not only dry weather but also sweat, sudden temperature changes, stress, harsh cleansers and rough fabrics.

With atopic dermatitis in particular, it is important to break the vicious cycle of “itching-scratching-skin damage-even worse itching.” If you cannot resist the itch and keep scratching, the skin barrier can weaken further and become more sensitive to external irritants.

People with atopic dermatitis should continue moisturizing in a way that suits their skin rather than stopping once their symptoms improve. Ointments and medications prescribed by a dermatologist should also be used as directed by a medical professional, depending on the severity and location of the symptoms.

People with atopic dermatitis should also take care when choosing clothes. It is best to choose clothing that is gentle on the skin, such as soft cotton for items worn directly against it, and avoid clothes that are too tight. Rough fabrics such as wool can worsen itching if they come into direct contact with the skin. It also helps to use detergents with little fragrance or dye and rinse clothes thoroughly after washing so that no detergent remains.

◇Sudden red, raised welts... Seek medical care if they persist

During seasonal transitions, some people develop sudden red spots or raised rashes on their skin and experience severe itching. Hives are a common example.

Hives are a condition involving itchy welts in which the skin temporarily swells. They can be triggered by various factors, including food, medication, infections, temperature changes, exercise and stress.

One characteristic of hives is that the lesions may repeatedly appear and disappear. When symptoms occur, keeping a record of what you did shortly beforehand—including eating or taking medication, exercising, bathing or going out—may help identify the cause.

In particular, sudden swelling of the lips, the area around the eyes or the tongue, or symptoms such as a feeling of tightness in the throat, difficulty breathing or dizziness should not be treated as simple skin symptoms. These may indicate a severe allergic reaction, so seek emergency medical care immediately.

Professor Han stressed, “If itching or a rash keeps recurring or becomes bothersome enough to interfere with daily life, it is important to identify the exact cause and receive appropriate treatment.”

◇The key to healthy skin in fall: “Wash less and moisturize right away”

The most basic principle of skin care in fall is to avoid irritating the skin excessively.

First, it is best to take short showers with lukewarm water. Products with overly strong cleansing action or strong fragrances can irritate sensitive skin, so using a gentle cleanser suited to your skin’s condition can help.

After showering, it is best to gently pat the skin dry with a towel and then apply moisturizer. Areas that are especially dry may need frequent reapplication. Choose a moisturizer according to your skin type and degree of dryness. In general, creams and ointments are better than lotions at preventing moisture loss. If certain ingredients irritate your skin, try the product on a small area first, check for a reaction and then decide whether to use it.

The indoor environment also matters. Indoor air can become even drier when heating is turned on, so it is best to maintain an appropriate humidity level and avoid keeping the room excessively warm. If you use a humidifier, change the water often and keep the inside clean to prevent bacteria or mold from growing.

Professor Han Byeol advised, “It is also a good idea to choose soft fabrics for clothes that come into direct contact with the skin and avoid clothes that are too tight.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Professor Han Byeol of the Department of Dermatology at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital explains fall skin care.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.