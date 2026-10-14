Where Has Kim Seong-hwan’s “Customer Trust” Gone? Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. Accounts for 71.2% of Customers Compensated for IT Failures at Major Brokerages

Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. headquarters. Photo courtesy of Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd.

The “customer trust” Kim Seong-hwan, CEO of Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., emphasized in his New Year’s address this year was tarnished by a series of IT failures in the first half. Three more incidents occurred through June even after an IT error in March, and Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. accounted for 71.2% of customers compensated for IT failures at 10 major securities firms from January to August this year.

According to data submitted to Rep. Park Jun-tae of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee, by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), a total of 32 IT incidents occurred from January to August this year at 10 comprehensive financial investment business operators with equity capital of at least 3 trillion won. A total of 2,571 customers received compensation, amounting to 1.83843 billion won. Of these cases, Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. compensated 1,830 customers with 1.18208 billion won for four IT incidents. The firm accounted for 12.5% of all incidents, but 71.2% of customers compensated and 64.3% of compensation paid. However, compensation criteria and handling procedures can vary by securities firm, making it difficult to judge the severity of incidents based on compensation amounts alone.

On March 5, an error on Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd.’s mobile trading system (MTS) caused the holdings and returns of some retirement pension exchange-traded fund (ETF) accounts to be displayed incorrectly. At the time, the company said it was stepping up monitoring. FSS data show that 908 customers received 567.12 million won in compensation for that day’s incident.

However, further IT incidents occurred on the 30th of the same month, April 18, and June 15. The March 30 incident resulted in 266.4 million won in compensation to 405 customers, while 348.57 million won was paid to 517 customers for the June 15 incident. In effect, two of the incidents that occurred after March 5 alone led to compensation of about 615 million won for 922 customers. All four incidents were classified as software errors. Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. said the large compensation total reflected its proactive response to customer inconvenience and individual reviews of complaints.

In particular, on June 15, the purchase price was incorrectly reflected in some customer accounts, causing returns to be displayed inaccurately. The company said customer cash balances and order-related balances were normal and that actual trading was unaffected.

Errors continued even after the company was sanctioned by financial authorities for lax IT management. In May, the FSS fined Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. 100 million won for violating its obligation to ensure safety during changes to IT programs. Cases were identified in which the company skipped third-party verification when making program changes between 2018 and 2022. Yet another incident in which returns in customer accounts were displayed incorrectly occurred in June, after the fine was imposed.

Kim Seong-hwan, CEO of Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. Photo courtesy of Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd.

Customer complaints also rose. According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. received 227 complaints in the first half of this year, the most among the 10 securities firms with the largest equity capital. Complaints related to IT disruptions reached 48 in the second quarter, 16 times the three recorded in the first quarter. Total complaints over the same period also rose from 73 to 154. Of the 81-complaint increase overall, 45 were related to IT disruptions, accounting for more than half.

According to disclosures by the Korea Financial Investment Association, Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd.’s IT operating expenses last year were 35.2 billion won, down about 27% from 48 billion won the previous year. The company said this apparent decline was an optical illusion caused by separating labor costs for outsourced services into a separate category, and that actual IT spending had increased. Revenue from commissions on domestic stock trading reached 521.9 billion won in the first half of this year, up 281.7% from the same period a year earlier. As revenue from customer trading has risen substantially, the importance of IT management in ensuring a stable trading environment is also growing.

In this year’s New Year’s address, Kim said, “No matter how great the achievement, without customers’ trust it is no more than a house of cards,” and emphasized “the rigor to tolerate not even the smallest risk.” But as IT incidents recurred and related complaints surged in the first half, a gap emerged between the customer-trust-focused management championed in the address and the company’s “real-world report card.”

Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. emphasized its position that “we made the necessary improvements in the second half, and no further disruptions have occurred.” FSS data likewise show no additional IT incidents in July or August. However, critics say these explanations alone are insufficient to ease investors’ concerns, since no specific details have been confirmed about what improvements were made after the March incident or how the system was strengthened in response to subsequent incidents. Establishing a prevention-focused IT management system, beyond compensating customers after the repeated incidents in the first half, remains a challenge.

Rep. Park Jun-tae emphasized, “IT incidents at securities firms are more than simple system errors; they undermine the stability and credibility of the capital market,” adding, “Financial authorities and the industry must devise effective measures to encourage preventive action and investment in IT infrastructure.”

Moon Ji-yeon, Reporter | lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.