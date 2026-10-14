“Brake pedal broke after hard braking”... Same part damaged on three Chinese EVs costing hundreds of millions of won

Photo: Dongchedi

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] “They said it outperformed Mercedes-Maybach...”

A Chinese ultra-luxury electric vehicle priced at over 100 million won has become embroiled in a safety controversy after its brake-pedal support repeatedly broke during emergency-braking tests.

In tests by an automotive platform, the same test was conducted on three new vehicles, and all three were found to have broken in a similar area.

According to Chinese media including Pengpai News, the automotive platform Dongchedi released footage on the 8th of an emergency-braking test in which three Zunjie V800s were brought to a stop from 100 km/h.

According to the footage, the first V800 passed the test without issue through two braking attempts, but its brake-pedal support broke during the third forced-braking attempt. The same test was conducted on a second new vehicle two days later, and its pedal support also broke during the fourth forced-braking attempt.

Dongchedi added a third new vehicle to the test to determine whether the problem was specific to an individual vehicle. The third vehicle, too, was found to have suffered a broken brake-pedal support during repeated emergency-braking tests. The three vehicles were reportedly made at different factories.

Dongchedi later removed the damaged brake pedals and supports from the vehicles and compared their structures. The testing team claimed that the reinforcement around the pivot of the V800’s brake-pedal support was more simply designed than that of some of the comparison vehicles. It said that while the other vehicles tested for comparison had two to three reinforcing plates in the same area, the V800’s support relied on a single layer of sheet metal.

However, it is still difficult to conclude from these test results alone that the V800 has a structural safety defect.

That is because the test involved repeated emergency braking over a short period, using greater force than in ordinary road driving. As a result, a debate is underway online in China over whether the test replicated normal driving conditions and whether the force applied to the brake pedal met the test conditions permitted under automotive standards.

As the controversy spread, the manufacturer, JAC Motors, said it was aware of the test footage and was currently working to verify the facts. It added that it would announce the detailed investigation findings and follow-up measures through the brand’s official channels.

The controversy immediately affected not only perceptions of the vehicle’s safety but also the company’s share price. JAC Motors’ shares fell to the daily lower limit during trading on the 8th and closed at 24.72 yuan per share (about 5,000 won), down 10.01% from the previous trading day. Reports said trading value that day exceeded 3.6 billion yuan (about 720 billion won).

The Zunjie V800 is an ultra-luxury large MPV developed jointly by Huawei and JAC Motors. It officially launched in China on August 5, with local prices ranging from 766,000 yuan (about 150 million won) to 1,016,000 yuan (about 200 million won).

The V800 is the first MPV model launched under the Zunjie brand, targeting the high-end business market. It measures 5,495 mm in length and has a 3,430 mm wheelbase. Its all-electric range is reportedly up to 340 km, while its combined range is up to 1,335 km.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Zunjie V800. Photo: JAC Motors

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.