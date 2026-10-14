“Adults with high diet quality and sufficient physical activity are 11% less likely to be hospitalized”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study found that adults with a high-quality diet and sufficient physical activity were 11% less likely to have been hospitalized in the past year than adults lacking both. In the overall analysis, there was no statistically significant difference for groups with only a high-quality diet or only sufficient physical activity.

A team from the Department of Family Medicine at Seoul National University Hospital, led by professors Park Min-sun and Kim Gye-hyeong and including clinical instructor Kim So-young, announced on the 14th that it had found this after analyzing the association between diet quality, physical activity and hospitalization among 37,059 adults aged 20 and older, using data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) from 2014 to 2021.

As population aging increases the burden of medical costs, identifying lifestyle habits associated with healthcare use, including hospitalization, has become important. Healthy eating habits and regular physical activity are each known to benefit health, but their combined relationship with healthcare use has not been sufficiently studied.

The research team assessed diet quality using the Korean Healthy Eating Index (KHEI) and classified it as high or low based on the median. Physical activity was classified as active if leisure-time activity, including walking, met or exceeded the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 150 minutes per week (in moderate-intensity equivalents, or activity that leaves you slightly out of breath), and as inactive if it fell below that level. Combining the two measures, the team divided participants into four groups: low diet quality and inactive (reference group), high diet quality and inactive, low diet quality and active, and high diet quality and active. It then compared self-reported hospitalizations in the past year and outpatient visits in the past two weeks.

Association between healthcare use and combinations of diet quality and physical activity

The analysis found that the high-diet-quality, active group was 11% less likely to have been hospitalized in the past year than the low-diet-quality, inactive group (reference group; adjusted odds ratio, 0.89). The figure was similar for the low-diet-quality, active group (0.90), but the difference was not statistically significant. The high-diet-quality, inactive group was at a similar level to the reference group (1.02).

When the participants were analyzed by subgroup, regardless of diet quality, the likelihood of hospitalization was 15–18% lower among people with chronic diseases in the active group, 18–22% lower among women, and 28–30% lower among those aged 65 and older. By contrast, no significant association was found among men, people under 65, or those without chronic diseases.

Outpatient visits, however, were more common in groups with higher diet quality. The likelihood of an outpatient visit in the past two weeks was 19% higher in the high-diet-quality, inactive group (adjusted odds ratio, 1.19) and 9% higher in the high-diet-quality, active group (1.09). The research team said this may be because people with higher-quality diets were more health-conscious and made greater use of medical care, or because people whose illnesses limited their activity received more outpatient care.

Professor Park Min-sun of family medicine stressed, “Rather than addressing improvements in diet and increased physical activity separately, we need an integrated health-promotion strategy that targets both,” adding, “Women, older adults and people with chronic diseases, who face a greater burden from hospitalization, should be prioritized.”

The research team added that, because this was a cross-sectional study, the association between diet, physical activity and healthcare use does not indicate a direct causal relationship, and the possibility of reverse causation—that activity levels decreased because of illness—cannot be ruled out.

The findings were published in the latest online edition of the international journal Preventive Medicine Reports.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: Clinical instructor Kim So-young, Professor Kim Gye-hyeong and Professor Park Min-sun, Department of Family Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.