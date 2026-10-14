“Got stuck in a window while trying to steal”... Police rescue thief who called for help in bizarre incident

Photo credit: El Universal

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In Colombia, a bizarre incident unfolded when a man trying to break into someone else’s home got stuck in a second-floor window, unable to move, and called for help.

The homeowner heard the man’s screams and called the police. Officers who responded freed him from between the bars and the wall, then took him to the police station.

According to local media outlets including El Universal, an attempted burglary took place on the 6th (local time) at a home in the Chapinero area of El Banco, Magdalena, Colombia.

The homeowner said the man, believed to be in his mid-20s, tried to enter the house at night through a second-floor window. But he got stuck between the metal bars installed on the window and the wall, leaving him unable to move either way. He could neither get into the house nor climb back out the way he had come.

Eventually, the man began shouting for help. The homeowner and neighbors, awakened by his screams, checked what was happening and called the police. Officers who arrived at the scene found him stuck between parts of the window structure, freed him and took him to the police station.

Local internet users reacting to the news have commented, “They should have left him there for about three days,” “He went there to steal and ended up having to pay for the window,” and “Seems like an amateur thief.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.