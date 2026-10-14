“Looked up personal information at her boyfriend’s request”... ‘Bentley policewoman’ appeals 12-year sentence

Photo: Taiwan’s United Daily News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A former female police officer, dubbed the “Bentley policewoman” in Taiwan after driving a luxury Bentley worth several hundred million won to work, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at her first trial on charges of involvement with a fraud ring. She admitted looking up citizens’ personal information on the police database for her boyfriend at the time, but denied allegations that she helped divert the ring’s criminal proceeds and solicited bribes, and pleaded for leniency.

According to Taiwanese media outlets including United Daily News, Cui Xuan, a former officer at the Zhongshan Police Precinct in Taipei, admitted at an appeals hearing at the Taiwan High Court on the 12th that she had looked up personal information at her boyfriend’s request, but maintained that she had never asked for money or other valuables. She said she had helped him access the information out of “affection” for her boyfriend at the time and asked the court to reduce her sentence.

Cui Xuan had earlier earned the nickname “Bentley policewoman” for driving a Bentley to work. However, she was put on trial on charges of abusing her authority while serving as a police officer to access citizens’ personal information without authorization and taking part in a plan to divert a fraud ring’s criminal proceeds.

According to the first-trial ruling, an investigation found that Cui Xuan used the police computer system in 2023 to access several people’s personal information without authorization and passed some of the information to another person.

She was also accused of contacting an associate of the fraud ring through her boyfriend at the time and taking part in a plan to divert criminal proceeds amounting to NT$10 million (about 400 million won). The associate reportedly offered NT$300,000 (about 12 million won) in exchange for a false search-and-seizure record that would make it appear the money had been confiscated by police.

But the plan fell through after Cui Xuan demanded that the NT$10 million be split on a 7-to-3 basis.

At the first trial, the New Taipei District Court sentenced Cui Xuan to 11 years in prison for offenses including soliciting bribes, using forged official documents, and illegally collecting and using personal information. It imposed a separate one-year prison sentence for offenses related to personal information.

Cui Xuan, who decided to appeal, pleaded with the court to reduce her sentence, saying some of the charges did not reflect the facts.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.