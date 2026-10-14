3,000 people from seven countries gather in Pohang as 12th International Kookhak Qigong Competition is held to great acclaim

An eco-friendly international sport-for-all festival promoting health and harmony across generations and borders through Arirang Qigong

Opening ceremony — Commemorative photo of key guests and participants from Korea and abroad

An international sports festival where people from around the world shared the values of health and harmony through Kookhak Qigong, Korea’s traditional sport for all, was held to great acclaim in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province.

The 12th Gyeongsangbuk-do–Pohang City Sport-for-All International Kookhak Qigong Competition, hosted by the Korea Kookhak Qigong Association, an incorporated association chaired by Lee Gi-woo, was held from October 9 to 10 at the Pohang Culture and Arts Center and Pohang Gymnasium. About 3,000 people from seven countries took part, with athletes from Korea and abroad competing and sharing the spirit of international exchange and harmony through Kookhak Qigong.

At the opening ceremony on October 9, Ilchi Lee (Lee Seung-heon), founder of Kookhak Qigong and honorary chair of the competition, delivered a video message about the value of Kookhak Qigong and brain education, wishing people around the world health and happiness. Attendees also included key figures such as Lee Gi-woo, chair of the Korea Kookhak Qigong Association and the competition; Pohang Mayor Park Yong-seon; North Gyeongsang Province Vice Governor for Administrative Affairs Hwang Myeong-seok; and Pohang City Council Chair Kim Cheol-su, as well as heads of city and provincial associations nationwide and figures from the sports, education and cultural sectors.

Lee Gi-woo, chair of the Korea Kookhak Qigong Association, expressed his gratitude to honorary competition chair Ilchi Lee, saying, “For 46 years, he has introduced Kookhak Qigong to the world.” He encouraged participants, calling them “protagonists of peace and a family to be proud of.” He also said, “Arirang Qigong is the key to character education for young people,” and added, “I will awaken 100 million people around the world through Arirang Qigong and develop it into a sport for all that anyone can enjoy in everyday life.”

North Gyeongsang Province Vice Governor for Administrative Affairs Hwang Myeong-seok read a congratulatory message from Governor Lee Cheol-woo on his behalf and expressed admiration for the Kookhak Qigong gathering, filled with laughter and energy. He also spoke highly of its value in carrying on the spirit of Hongik Ingan and putting mental well-being into practice.

Pohang Mayor Park Yong-seon emphasized that in the age of AI, character and moral qualities are more important than knowledge, and that Kookhak Qigong plays a major role in cultivating them. He also urged those involved to fulfill Kookhak Qigong’s responsibility to help create a clean and bright society, and praised the significance of holding the competition in an environmentally friendly way.

Competitions were held in the 18-and-under, 67-and-under, 68-and-over and overseas divisions. In the individual events, Lee Da-eun (Seoul) won first place in the 18-and-under division, Kim In-seon (Gyeonggi) in the 67-and-under division, and Kim Da-han (South Chungcheong) in the Elite Division.

In the team events, the Gichandan Club of the Gyeonggi-do Kookhak Qigong Association, the Cheonsin Muye Hanmaeum Club of the Busan Metropolitan City Kookhak Qigong Association, and the Gilbeot Nuri Club of the Ulsan Metropolitan City Kookhak Qigong Association took first place in their respective age divisions. The Earth Warriors Club of the United States won the overseas division.

In February this year, honorary competition chair Lee Seung-heon created the “12 Arirang Qigong Forms” so that anyone could easily enjoy Kookhak Qigong in everyday life. At the opening ceremony’s celebratory performance, students from Daegu Yongji Elementary School and children from Saekdong and Bomun daycare centers performed Arirang Qigong together, carrying the founder’s vision forward to the next generation. The children’s bright, energetic movements brought joy and emotion to the audience and demonstrated the educational value of Kookhak Qigong.

The competition also took the lead in environmentally friendly practices, highlighting the importance of protecting the environment and recycling resources. Participants enjoyed sports while also taking action for a healthier planet. Organizers encouraged the use of reusable tumblers and ran programs at the Earth Citizens booth, including EM soap-making, waste-sorting activities and programs related to Earth Citizen ID cards.

In his closing remarks, Lee Gi-woo, chair of the Korea Kookhak Qigong Association, emphasized that “we have taken the first step toward world peace through Kookhak Qigong and Arirang Qigong.” He encouraged participants, calling them protagonists of peace and a family to be proud of, and urged them to hold on to the happiness and emotion they felt at the competition, overcome difficulties, and live healthy and happy lives.

The proposal to make Arirang Qigong a form of national calisthenics, which arose during a meeting with North Gyeongsang Province Governor Lee Cheol-woo before the competition, was introduced. It was also noted that former Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom and former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choo Kyung-ho expressed the same view at a demonstration for around 1,000 people held at Sanghwa Garden in Daegu last May.

A vision was then presented to make a fresh start with Arirang Qigong in Pohang and awaken 100 million people around the world. The speaker also emphasized the importance of taking pride in Korea’s roots and rising as the world’s leading nation in this field. A proposal to erect a statue of Dangun, the revered founding father of the Korean nation, at Gwanghwamun—the heart of South Korea—received a strong response.

The competition also showed how an international event can connect with local training facilities: 455 of the 3,000 participants visited the Pohang Kookhak Center, which opened in April last year, to experience meditation practice.

The Korea Kookhak Qigong Association plans to continue supporting character education for young people and promoting community health, while broadening the reach of Kookhak Qigong as a sport for all and spreading the values of Hongik—in which people and nature grow healthier together—both in Korea and abroad.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.