Kangwon Land draws 10,000 to Hongdae pop-up, hopes Go Gildong will help improve its image

Kangwon Land drew more than 10,000 visitors to its pop-up store in Seoul’s Hongdae district over nine days. Its bid to shed its casino-centered image and connect with younger generations brought an increase in visitors.

According to Kangwon Land on the 14th, a total of 10,528 people visited “2026 Pop-up Store in Hongdae – Go Gildong’s Unfamiliar Kangwon Land,” which ran from the 3rd to the 11th at Star Square in Hongdae, Mapo-gu, Seoul. That amounts to an average of 1,170 visitors a day. The pop-up store was planned as an image-improvement effort featuring Go Gildong, a character from the comic Dooly the Little Dinosaur. Go Gildong has traditionally been cast as a villain who bullies Dooly, the comic’s main character, and his friends, but in recent years younger people have reassessed him as a responsible head of the household. Kangwon Land, which had faced strong negative perceptions because of its casinos, focused through the pop-up store on highlighting its positive role in society, including support programs for former mining regions.

The main draw for visitors was the hands-on interactive content. Visitors received a “business trip report” and went around the pop-up store completing missions. They tried leisure facilities such as Water World and the ski resort, and also explored a mission inspired by High1 Tower and a space recreating the Coal Mining Culture Museum. The experience was designed to let visitors engage with Kangwon Land’s tourism and leisure offerings as if they were playing a game.

Each experience took about 20 minutes, but visitors kept coming. The event was run with about 10 people admitted per session, and on-site waiting numbers sometimes exceeded 350. During the event, there were 4,185 participations in “Story Verification” and 1,748 survey responses.

Sharing on social media also helped drive the event’s popularity. More than half of survey respondents said they had learned about the event through social media posts or recommendations from people they knew. Reviews and videos from visitors who tried the activities on-site were shared online, which is believed to have encouraged additional visits.

“Through content that helps the public feel more familiar with Kangwon Land, we will showcase it as a multi-purpose resort full of things to do and see, beyond its casino,” said Kim Yeong-ho, head of Kangwon Land’s Public Relations Office.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.