Izzat Baba unveils ‘HER SIGNATURE,’ a project highlighting women’s lives and values

Provided by Baba Fashion

Izzat Baba, the womenswear brand operated by Baba Fashion, is launching ‘HER SIGNATURE,’ a project that highlights the lives and values of women who have forged their own paths in various fields.

‘HER SIGNATURE’ goes beyond simply presenting images of independent women. The project focuses on the attitudes toward life and values of women who have spent years building experience and expertise in their respective fields.

Through the stories of women who have shaped their lives in their own way, the project highlights each person’s identity and unique story, going beyond fashion.

Five people are taking part in the project as ambassadors, including Korean medicine doctor Kim So-hyung, dancer Kim Min-ji, exhibition curator Lee Min-a, minhwa artist Lee Seon-uk and journalist Jo Eun-ju.

The women, each of whom has forged her own path in a different field, showcased their individual personalities and styles in outerwear representing Izzat Baba’s current season. Through the campaign, they candidly share stories about the time, work and life that have shaped who they are today.

Rather than emphasizing the subjects’ impressive résumés or achievements, the published photo spread focuses on the attitudes toward life and values that have shaped who they are today.

The accompanying interview content captures the diverse thoughts and experiences of women who have spent years pursuing their fields, covering everything from their approach to work and the values they consider important in life to how they build relationships and communicate with others.

The photo spread was brought to a higher level through a collaboration with premium custom jewelry brand BOOLYN.

Pairing BOOLYN accessories with Izzat Baba’s stylish looks, the campaign conveys each subject’s distinctive mood and personality with greater nuance.

The project is also meaningful in that it offers a multidimensional portrayal of the appeal of women with different backgrounds through the harmony of fashion and jewelry.

Starting with this project, Izzat Baba plans to continue documenting the stories of women who have built their own narratives in a range of fields.

Over the long term, the brand plans to expand the project into an archive capturing the lives and careers of contemporary women, and to share their varied experiences and values through fashion.

It also plans to continue donation initiatives supporting new opportunities under the message, ‘How she lives, How she shares.’

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.