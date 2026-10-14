From the world’s No. 1 bar to cocktail hotspots... Hong Kong unveils a bar-hopping tour

◇ Bar Leone, Coa | Photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board announced on the 14th that it will run the “GQ BAR HOPPING” tour with lifestyle magazine GQ Korea from November 20 to 23.

According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, five South Korean bartenders will take part as guides: Son Seok-ho of Soko, Park Yong-woo of Alice, Park Beom-seok of Pine&Co, Jo Yeong-jun of Villa Records, and Park Sang-yeop of Nocts. Participants will be split into small groups and visit 10 of Hong Kong’s leading bars. They can enjoy each bar’s distinctive character, the stories behind its cocktails, and the local bar scene as part of a one-of-a-kind culinary trip.

The itinerary includes bars that made a name for themselves in this year’s global rankings. In particular, participants will visit Bar Leone, which ranked No. 1 in the world for the second consecutive year in the 2026 World’s 50 Best Bars, along with seven Hong Kong bars that made the global top 100.

Bar Leone was co-founded by Italian-born bartender Lorenzo Antinori and opened in Central, Hong Kong, in 2023. It is guided by the philosophy of “Cocktail Popolari,” meaning “cocktails for everyone.” With its relaxed atmosphere inspired by neighborhood bars in Rome and its classic cocktails, it became the first bar in Asia to reach No. 1 in the world last year and retained the top spot this year.

In addition to Bar Leone, Argo (No. 25), Montana (No. 36), and Gokan (No. 41) made this year’s global top 50. Including Coa (No. 54), Penicillin (No. 69), Mews (No. 81), and The Savory Project (No. 96), a total of eight Hong Kong bars ranked in the global top 100. Hong Kong joined New York and Paris as the cities with the most bars in the world’s top 50.

The tour goes beyond visits to bars. During the day, participants will explore attractions around Central, including Soho, Tai Kwun, and Hollywood Road, then head to bars in the evening to sample their signature cocktails. The itinerary is designed to let them experience the local streetscape and night views as well.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board plans to turn Hong Kong’s nightlife into travel content by combining its internationally renowned bars with local tourist attractions.

Kim Se-hyeong, Reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.