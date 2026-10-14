Influencer in her 20s miraculously survives fall from 35th floor: “Focus on what you have, not what you’ve lost”

Photo credit: Shanxi Evening News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The story of a woman influencer in her 20s who survived a fall from the 35th floor has drawn attention.

The woman regained consciousness after the accident but reportedly experienced symptoms of selective amnesia and had difficulty speaking or communicating with others for some time. Though she suffered a severe injury that required the amputation of her right leg, she has recovered enough to go out in a wheelchair and plans to use a prosthetic leg soon.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Shanxi Evening News, the 27-year-old woman, known online as “Wan An’an,” recently shared her account of recovery.

She was taken to the hospital for intensive treatment after falling from the 35th floor of an apartment building in June 2025.

At the time of the accident, the woman was in a life-threatening condition, and medical staff performed an operation that lasted about 14 hours. She then received treatment in the intensive care unit for about 50 days and regained consciousness after undergoing around 10 surgeries.

But regaining consciousness did not mean the end of her suffering. She recalled that after waking up, she experienced the loss of some memories and had difficulty speaking or communicating with others for a while. Her muscles had weakened so much that she needed help from others even to turn over in bed.

She said she had faced great mental as well as physical hardship. She often thought about giving up, but persevered with the resolve to live again the life her family and medical team had fought so hard to save.

After losing her right leg in the accident, she has now recovered enough to go out using a wheelchair. She is also planning to use a prosthetic leg soon. She expressed her gratitude to the medical staff who treated her and the family who stayed by her side, and said she would cherish the life she had been given from now on.

The accident also greatly changed her outlook on life.

“Happiness lies in focusing on what you have. There’s no need to dwell on what you’ve already lost,” she said, sharing her thoughts. She also urged people facing difficult circumstances not to give up or lose hope.

Medical staff had earlier explained that trees and greenery below the building from which the woman fell may have helped lessen the impact during her fall.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.