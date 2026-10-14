Four in five university hospital employees say they would actively recommend hospice care to family members

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Hospice and Palliative Care Center at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital, headed by Lee Eon-suk, held a campaign to raise awareness of hospice care for hospital staff on the 13th, marking 2026 Hospice Day.

The campaign was organized around the question, “If a close family member were diagnosed with terminal cancer, what would you want to discuss about hospice care?” It encouraged staff to consider hospice care as a matter affecting their own families and reflect on the meaning of care that respects patients’ wishes and choices.

About 460 staff members took part in the campaign. Among the responses, the most common was “I would actively recommend hospice care,” selected by 358 people (78.5%). Another 98 people (21.5%) said, “I would discuss it with my family and decide together.”

Staff members who said they would actively recommend hospice care cited pain relief, psychological comfort, time spent with family, and a dignified end to life as key reasons.

By contrast, staff members who said they would discuss it with their families before deciding emphasized that the patient’s own wishes were paramount. They said patients’ right to make their own decisions should be respected throughout treatment and care.

The campaign provided an opportunity to share diverse views on hospice care and reflect on the importance of respecting patients’ values and wishes when caring for people with terminal cancer.

It also underscored the importance of communicating fully with patients before the family makes its judgment, and of considering together the kind of care the patient wants.

“It was meaningful to see so many staff members participate so actively despite the rather weighty question of a family member being diagnosed with terminal cancer,” said Lee Eon-suk, head of the Hospice and Palliative Care Center. “I hope this campaign provided an opportunity to talk with family about hospice care and, above all, reflect on the meaning of care that respects the patient’s own wishes and choices.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Eon-suk (left), head of the Hospice and Palliative Care Center at Ilsan Paik Hospital, holds a Hospice Day commemorative campaign, sharing thoughts and opinions on hospice care with staff members.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.