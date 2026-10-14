From reducing carbon emissions to bridging the digital divide: Daewoong Pharmaceutical supports digitally underserved communities with refurbished PCs

◇ Tak Hyo-cheol, ESG team leader at Daewoong Pharmaceutical (left), and Cho Nam-gwon, secretary-general of the Korea National Council on Social Welfare (right). Photo courtesy of Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daewoong Pharmaceutical donated the office PCs that had reached the end of their replacement cycle in one batch to the Korea National Council on Social Welfare.

The donated PCs are equipment that Daewoong Pharmaceutical used for office work before replacing it. After refurbishment, they are to be delivered to digitally underserved communities.

The donation is considered meaningful because it contributes to resource circulation and carbon reduction while improving access to information by providing refurbished PCs to digitally underserved communities.

According to the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, reusing one PC is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by about 232 kg, and reusing 150 PCs is expected to reduce emissions by about 34.8 tonnes.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical previously switched from incinerating waste synthetic resins to thermally recycling them, achieving a waste recycling rate of 76.6% in 2025.

Tak Hyo-cheol, ESG team leader at Daewoong Pharmaceutical, said, "I hope that PCs that have reached the end of their useful life will be delivered to places where they are needed, helping reduce the environmental burden and improve digital access," adding, "We will continue our ESG initiatives while taking both social responsibility and environmental values into consideration."

Meanwhile, the Korea National Council on Social Welfare plans to use this donation as an opportunity to promote the reuse of PCs that have reached the end of their useful life, continue providing refurbished PCs to vulnerable groups, and expand a culture of eco-friendly sharing.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.