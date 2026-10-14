Sono International and Pulmuone Amio launch a campaign promoting food for dogs

Sono Pet Club & Resort, operated by Sono International, has partnered with Pulmuone Amio to run a campaign combining food experiences for dogs with social contribution through March next year.

According to Sono International on the 12th, the two companies will first introduce welcome gifts and restaurant-linked events so guests can try healthy pet food. Customers checking in will receive a “Tofu Bar” made with tofu and vegetables, as well as two varieties of customized dog food. Guests who purchase “Meongpuccino,” milk made especially for dogs, at Thinking Dog, a restaurant that welcomes dogs, will receive tofu snacks. Participants in the “Cheerful Sports Day” held every Saturday can also receive egg cookies made with eggs from an animal-welfare farm.

Sono Pet Club & Resort is also stepping up to support families that adopt abandoned dogs, as well as blood-donor dogs through this campaign. Families who adopt a dog through Sono Pet Club & Resort’s temporary foster program for abandoned dogs will receive customized dog food. In November, it plans to hold a “Healing Stay for Hero Blood Donor Dogs” for blood-donor dogs together with Pulmuone and the KU I’m Dogner Blood Donation Center.

Sono Pet Club & Resort is expanding its services for guests accompanied by pets while continuing collaborations with related brands in areas such as pet skincare, clothing and amenities.

A Sono Pet Club & Resort representative said, “This campaign was created to offer customers visiting Sono Pet Club & Resort and their dogs the joy that wholesome food brings, along with a healthy and restorative break.” The representative added, “As a leading pet-friendly space where people make happy memories with their pets, we will continue to offer content that delivers distinctive experiences.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.