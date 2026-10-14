2026 Evne Open Tennis Tournament to Be Held... Registration Opens October 14

Second edition following the inaugural tournament in 2024

Participant gifts and a variety of on-site events planned

Poster for the 2026 Evne Open Tennis Tournament (Photo provided by Kindo)

Evne, Kindo’s feminine care brand, will hold the 2026 Evne Open Tennis Tournament on November 14 at Doksan Tennis Courts in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, and will begin recruiting participants on October 14.

The event, which follows the inaugural tournament in 2024, is being held for the second time to give women who enjoy exercise a chance to experience the joy of taking on a challenge through tennis and connect with one another. The tournament is hosted by Kindo Co., Ltd. and organized by the Geumcheon-gu Tennis Association.

Registration opens on October 14 through the Tennis Town app and will close once all spots are filled, on a first-come, first-served basis. The winning team will receive 500,000 won, the runner-up 300,000 won, and each of the teams tied for third place 100,000 won.

Participants will receive an Evne gift set containing sanitary pads, wearable overnight pads, liners and other products. On-site activities, including a photo booth and a random Lucky Ring draw, will give participants ways to enjoy themselves together between matches and add to the fun of taking part in the tournament.

Participants can take commemorative photos with their teammates and join in the events, making memories off the court as well. Those who take part in the events will also have the opportunity to experience the brand naturally, with prizes including Evne products and tournament merchandise to be given away.

Evne is a feminine care brand whose name comes from a Danish word meaning “ability” or “talent.” It offers a range of feminine care products to help women comfortably enjoy their daily lives and active pursuits, even during their periods. Among its products, the Pure Skin sanitary pads have a soft feel and quick absorption, making them comfortable to use without worrying about leaks, even during active pursuits.

Kindo CEO Yu Namhwan said, “It is meaningful to be able to meet women who enjoy playing tennis again, following our first tournament in 2024. I hope this tournament will be an occasion to share the joy of exercising together and the fulfillment of taking on a challenge. Evne will continue to support women in comfortably enjoying their everyday lives and sports activities.”

Through this tournament, Evne plans to expand opportunities to meet women consumers who enjoy exercise and introduce them to the brand and its products.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.