“Strengthening board independence and transparency”... Hanwha Group expands the number of affiliates appointing independent directors as board chairs

◇ Hanwha Group headquarters. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Group

Hanwha Group is expanding the number of its affiliates that appoint independent directors (outside directors) as board chairs to strengthen board transparency and independence, protect shareholder interests and enhance corporate value.

Following Hanwha Solutions, which has appointed an independent director as board chair since 2024, Hanwha Corp. appointed independent director Kwon Ik-hwan as board chair on the 14th. A legal expert who served as director general of the Ministry of Justice’s Planning and Coordination Office and as chief prosecutor of the Daejeon and Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Offices, Kwon has held positions including chair of the Internal Transactions Committee and member of the Audit Committee and ESG Committee since joining the board in 2022.

Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean are also taking steps to appoint independent directors as board chairs and plan to complete the appointments following board resolutions and other procedures by October and November, respectively.

Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Engine will reorganize their boards in response to changes in the board operating environment, including the implementation of amendments to the Commercial Act, and pursue the appointment of independent directors as board chairs by the first half of 2027.

To strengthen the board’s substantive role and authority, Hanwha Group will explicitly set out in its board regulations the basis for operating a “special committee,” a non-standing advisory body that reviews in advance major issues involving potential conflicts of interest among shareholders or attracting significant public attention.

The special committee will consist solely of independent directors and will objectively review major issues, helping protect shareholder rights and enhance procedural fairness. The group will also establish a dedicated support unit, the “Board Secretariat,” directly under the board at each affiliate to support board operations and provide sufficient advance information on key agenda items.

Major listed companies, including Hanwha Corp., Hanwha Solutions and Hanwha Aerospace, plan to complete the formalization of the basis for establishing special committees and the creation of board secretariats by November, separately from the schedule for appointing independent directors as board chairs.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.