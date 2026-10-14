“It turned into a dump after a Korean idol concert”... Overnight waits and queue disputes also spark outrage

Photo: Reddit

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Criticism poured in that the Singapore venue for Korean idol group CORTIS’s performance looked like a dump.

There have also been complaints that disorder was widespread before the concert, including overnight waits and disputes over queuing.

According to local media outlets, including Lianhe Zaobao, CORTIS put on a spectacular performance at Padang Stage during the Singapore Grand Prix (F1) festivities on the 9th (local time).

The controversy erupted after the concert. Photos and videos posted on local social media showed all kinds of rubbish, including water bottles, wrappers and plastic bags, scattered across the venue floor. Some posts also showed shoes and other items that had been discarded.

Tensions and fights over crowding at the venue and the waiting lines also came under scrutiny.

A post on an online community claimed that CORTIS fans began lining up the night before the concert and clashed with event staff as they tried to form an unofficial queue.

The post’s author claimed that some fans arrived early despite organizers saying that the queue would be operated from around 1 p.m.

As the controversy continued, the CORTIS Singapore fan club apologized for the crowding inside and outside the venue and the allegations of littering.

In an online apology, the fan club said it had repeatedly told fans not to arrive too early and to come when it was closer to entry time. It also said it had urged them on social media to follow the venue’s rules, clean up their own rubbish and, above all, prioritize safety.

The fan club said that despite this guidance, large crowds began gathering the night before, making the site so congested that safety was put at risk.

The fan club also apologized to other F1 spectators, on-site staff and event organizers who had to deal with the congestion. It acknowledged that CORTIS was performing for the first time at a large-scale event like F1, drawing not only local fans but also large numbers of fans from overseas, and that the disorderly behavior of some had negatively affected the image of the fandom as a whole.

The fan club also said that being a fan should never be an excuse to damage public spaces or burden cleaning workers.

However, it stressed that the controversy should not be expanded into criticism of all fans from a particular country or region. It said the irresponsible behavior of some individuals at an event attended by people from diverse backgrounds should not be generalized as a problem with the entire fandom.

The fan club urged fans to act more responsibly at future events and cooperate so that everyone can enjoy the performances safely.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.