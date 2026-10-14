“Bedbugs were crawling around the cabin”... Flight canceled, passengers stranded

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[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun] A Qantas passenger plane was hit by reports from passengers who said they had been bitten by bedbugs, prompting the cancellation of a flight.

The airline said it had found a problem in some economy-class seats, took the aircraft out of service and carried out an extensive cleaning.

According to CNN and other foreign media, the bedbug incident occurred on Qantas Flight QF5, which departed Perth, Australia, for Rome, Italy, on the 9th (all times local). Passengers who were seated in economy class reportedly said they had been bitten by insects on board.

In an interview, one passenger claimed that bugs were crawling over belongings, clothing and blankets provided by the airline, and that they had also been spotted around the windows.

After receiving a series of reports from passengers, Qantas canceled Flight QF6, which was due to fly from Rome to Perth the following day, the 10th. As a result, passengers who were planning to return to Australia faced major disruption.

Qantas said in a statement that it was investigating the incident. The airline apologized to passengers, saying it had canceled the Rome-to-Perth flight on the 10th after finding a problem in some economy-class seats so that maintenance staff and technicians could thoroughly clean the aircraft’s interior.

Bedbugs are small, reddish-brown insects with flat, oval bodies. They mainly bite people’s skin and feed on their blood while they are asleep. Found in many parts of the world, they can hide and travel in a variety of places—not just beds, but also suitcases, clothing, bedding and cracks in furniture.

A bedbug bite does not immediately lead to a serious illness. The bitten skin first becomes red and swollen and starts to itch. The itching can be severe enough to cause various disruptions to daily life, including difficulty sleeping. Excessive scratching can also lead to secondary infections or wounds. In very rare cases, some people may have an anaphylactic allergic reaction.

Symptoms of bedbug bites can generally be relieved with topical medication and similar treatments, but areas where bedbugs have bred require professional pest control. Because bedbugs can hitch a ride on travelers’ luggage or clothing and spread to other places, caution is needed in heavily used spaces such as accommodation facilities and public transport.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.