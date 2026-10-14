“Responding to Patients’ Voices Faster with AI”... Gachon University Gil Medical Center Launches Integrated Patient Experience Platform

[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun] Gachon University Gil Medical Center, headed by Hospital Director Kim Woo-kyung, is beginning full-scale operation of an “Integrated Patient Experience Platform” that uses AI to respond more quickly to patients’ needs and improve satisfaction with medical services.

The platform was jointly developed by the patient experience team at Gachon University Gil Medical Center and the hospital’s subsidiary, Gachon Healthcare Tech. Its distinguishing feature is that staff members who handle patient experience work directly took part in development, incorporating on-the-ground workflows and needs to make the platform more useful in practice.

Gachon University Gil Medical Center has conducted patient experience assessments of inpatients, outpatients and emergency room patients, and used the results to improve medical services. Previously, classifying assessment results and written feedback and preparing reports for each clinical department and administrative unit took considerable time.

The new platform uses AI and automation features to reduce this repetitive work, enabling staff to find the information they need more quickly and focus on improvements on the ground. In particular, AI classifies patients’ written feedback by key points and positive or negative comments, making it possible to quickly identify areas that need improvement.

Customer consultations and monitoring of on-site responses have also been integrated into a single platform. Consultations are managed at each stage, from intake through resolution, to improve response times and continuity of work. On-site inspection results are managed by department so they can be used for necessary training and improvement activities.

The platform also offers a mobile notification feature for doctors’ rounds, for patients’ convenience. It informs patients of rounding times in advance and shares the information with medical staff and relevant employees, enabling smoother rounds and communication.

With the introduction of the platform, Gachon University Gil Medical Center plans to reduce repetitive manual work and improve the efficiency and response times of its patient experience operations, while turning those gains into service improvements that patients can feel.

Kim Woo-kyung, hospital director of Gachon University Gil Medical Center, said, “This platform is significant because staff members who best understand patient experience work took part directly in its development and implemented functions needed on the ground. We will make active use of AI to improve work efficiency and response times, and turn those improvements into better medical services that patients can feel.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.