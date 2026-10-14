U.S. lawmaker also calls Korea’s national health screening “Wonderful!”: “Wise to check your health every two years”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] South Korea’s national health screening system has drawn the attention of the U.S. Congress.

KH Korea Association of Health Promotion (President Kim In-won; hereafter, “the Association”) said that U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.) visited its Seoul Eastern Branch in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, on the 13th and toured South Korea’s national health screening system firsthand.

The visit came about at the request of Strickland’s team, after the congresswoman showed great interest in South Korea’s national health screening system during her visit to the country. The delegation included the lawmaker and officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Health Insurance Service.

Strickland, a Korean American born in Yongsan, Seoul, served as a Tacoma city council member and mayor and as president of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce before entering the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021, where she is now serving her third term. Now serving on the United States House Committee on Armed Services (HASC) and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, she has consistently worked to strengthen U.S.-South Korea cooperation as a member of the Korea Caucus in Congress.

During the visit, Strickland’s delegation received an introduction to the Association and information about the national health screening program, then toured the screening center to see the entire process, from check-in and measurements to blood and imaging tests and the management of results. The delegation showed particular interest in the efficient flow that allows several hundred people a day to undergo screening in an orderly manner, and in the system for managing results digitally, quickly and accurately.

Based on the National Health Insurance system, South Korea’s national health screening program provides general health checkups every two years to everyone aged 20 or older. It covers the full life cycle, including screening for six major cancers—stomach, colorectal, liver, breast, cervical and lung—as well as checkups at major life transitions and screenings for infants and young children. As of 2024, about 23.18 million people were eligible for general checkups, and about 17.52 million, or 75.6%, completed them.

Strickland said, “It is a wise approach to check one’s health early and take necessary measures through mandatory health checkups every two years,” adding, “Given the strong partnership between South Korea and the United States across many fields, we can share best practices in health care and learn a great deal from South Korea.”

A representative of the Association said, “It is meaningful to be able to show a U.S. member of Congress the screening work of the Association, which has protected public health for more than 60 years,” adding, “We hope this visit will help showcase the excellence of K-national health screening to the world. We will continue to lead efforts to raise the profile of K-health while promoting public health.”

Founded in 1964, the Korea Association of Health Promotion operates health screening centers at 17 city and provincial branches nationwide and contributes to improving public health through national health screenings and health promotion programs.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Kang Wi-jung, secretary-general of the Korea Association of Health Promotion (left), explains the national health screening system to U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (right).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.