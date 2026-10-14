Jo Jae-ho, head of Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital: “Regionally Integrated Healthcare Means Making Sure Patients Don’t Lose Their Way”... Outlines Future Vision for AI, Digital Healthcare and More

From left: Jo Jae-ho, head of Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital; Lee Jae-jun, president of Hallym University Medical Center and head of research at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital; and

[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] “Regionally integrated healthcare does not mean completing all treatment at one hospital or in one region. It is important to take responsibility for as much care as possible locally and, when more specialized treatment is needed, quickly connect patients to the hospital best equipped to provide it so they do not lose their way during treatment.”

At a media day marking his inauguration, Jo Jae-ho, the 23rd head of Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, presented a new concept of “regionally integrated healthcare” and outlined the hospital’s future vision, centered on AI, digital healthcare, and critical and essential medical care.

Jo made the remarks at an inauguration media day held on the 14th at Doheon Hall in the Research Building. He emphasized that the hospital would further strengthen its role as a regional university hospital, focusing on critical and essential care, regional medical cooperation, research, and future medicine.

At a meeting that day, Jo, who took office as the hospital’s 23rd head, outlined four key priorities for its future development: strengthening capacity in critical and essential care that is in high demand locally; building a regionally integrated healthcare system by expanding cooperation with local medical institutions; boosting the competitiveness of the research-focused hospital; and developing future medicine, including AI and digital healthcare.

In particular, the hospital plans to further strengthen its clinical capabilities in fields where it has built up expertise, including cerebrovascular and neurological diseases, severe emergencies, fractures and trauma, and joint and musculoskeletal conditions. It also aims to establish a patient-centered care system that seamlessly connects local medical institutions with specialized institutions nationwide.

“I believe a university hospital’s role is not to expand its scale in every field, but to take proper responsibility for the healthcare the local community needs,” Jo said. “We will focus our capabilities on making Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital the first place Gangwon residents can turn to with confidence when an emergency or serious illness arises.”

◇ A targeted focus on cerebrovascular and neurological conditions, severe emergencies, fractures and trauma, and joint and musculoskeletal conditions to strengthen essential care in the region

Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital will concentrate its clinical capabilities in fields where it has established strengths, including cerebrovascular and neurological diseases, severe emergency care, fractures and trauma, and joint and musculoskeletal conditions. As demand for care for serious cerebrovascular and neurological conditions such as stroke and cerebral hemorrhage, as well as fractures, trauma, and joint and musculoskeletal conditions, is high in Gangwon, where the population is aging rapidly, the hospital plans to strengthen coordination among the relevant departments and specialty centers so local residents can receive specialized treatment promptly when they need it.

Rather than expanding all areas of care uniformly, the strategy is to focus staffing and medical resources on fields that are essential locally and those in which Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital can provide strong care, thereby boosting its practical capacity to deliver essential services.

Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital has long provided critical emergency care in the Yeongseo region of Gangwon, centered on its Regional Emergency Medical Center. Since it was first designated a Regional Emergency Medical Center in 2016, it has been redesignated three times and has continuously strengthened its system for treating critically ill emergency patients.

Over the past three years, the hospital has treated an average of about 28,400 emergency patients annually. From 2023 to 2025, a total of 19,387 patients were transported by 119, of whom 6,992 went on to receive inpatient treatment. In 2026, through the end of September, the hospital recorded 22,890 emergency department visits and 5,829 patients transported by 119. It also maintains active links with local medical institutions. Emergency department-related referrals totaled 8,957 in 2023, 10,123 in 2024, and 8,834 in 2025.

Building on its critical emergency-care capabilities developed around the Regional Emergency Medical Center, the hospital plans to further improve the speed and continuity of care. It will enhance coordination among departments and specialty centers so emergency patients can move quickly from arrival to diagnosis, admission, procedures or surgery, and intensive care. It also plans to gradually reinforce staffing and care systems in fields with high local demand, such as cerebrovascular and neurological diseases and fractures and trauma, and further improve its ability to promptly admit critically ill emergency patients and provide definitive treatment.

The hospital will also clarify the scope and role of essential care that regional university hospitals should provide. Believing that what matters is the essential medical care actually delivered in a region, rather than whether a hospital is publicly or privately established, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital plans, as a private regional university hospital, to take on a key role in critical emergency and specialized care and focus on improving the region’s overall capacity to respond to medical needs.

◇ Taking responsibility locally and connecting patients to the best-equipped hospital when needed: a new definition of “regionally integrated healthcare”

The “regionally integrated healthcare system” envisioned by Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital does not mean completing every diagnosis and treatment within one region or at one hospital. Local medical institutions will take responsibility for conditions that can be adequately treated locally and for acute-phase care. The key is to use a nationwide medical network—including hospitals affiliated with Hallym University Medical Center—to quickly connect patients who need more specialized treatment, such as care for complex or rare diseases, to the hospital best equipped to treat their condition. Once acute or complex treatment is complete, patients will be referred back to local medical institutions for recovery and ongoing care.

In other words, the core of regionally integrated healthcare as defined by Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital is not “completing everything locally,” but “making sure patients do not lose their way during treatment.”

To achieve this, the hospital plans to promote referrals and return referrals among local hospitals and clinics, public health institutions, and university hospitals, and expand a medical network in which institutions divide responsibilities according to their areas of strength. In particular, it aims to strengthen care coordination so patients whose treatment is complete can be smoothly referred to rehabilitation or recovery-phase care providers or local hospitals and clinics, and quickly connected to a university hospital again if they need specialized treatment. The hospital believes regional healthcare can be sustainable not when a single hospital absorbs all patients, but when national and private university hospitals, regional general hospitals, and local hospitals and clinics are connected according to their respective functions and roles.

As a university hospital, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital plans to strengthen its role as an “open regional hub hospital,” taking responsibility for as much critical and essential care as possible that can be provided locally and promptly connecting patients to the most appropriate specialized institution when their needs exceed the hospital’s capabilities.

◇ Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province’s first research-focused hospital: turning research findings into patient care

Strengthening research capabilities is another key development strategy. Beginning with the Clinical Scientist Research Capacity-Building Project in 2017, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital laid the groundwork for medical staff to turn ideas from clinical practice into actual research and development. In 2018, it established the New Frontier Research Institute and began expanding research into future medicine, including basic and clinical translational research, medical AI, genomics, and big data.

Building on this foundation, the hospital has boosted its research competitiveness by carrying out a range of national R&D projects, including the Pan-Governmental Full-Cycle Medical Device R&D Project, the Research-Focused Hospital Development R&D Project, the Medical Data-Centered Hospital Project, and the Innovative Future Medical Research Center Development Project. In particular, in 2025 it became the first medical institution in Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province to be selected by the Ministry of Health and Welfare as a “First-Term Certified Research-Focused Hospital,” in recognition of its research competitiveness.

Over the past three years, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital has secured a total of KRW 41.2 billion in research funding, published 463 papers, conducted 92 collaborative research projects, and secured 42 intellectual property rights, continuing to strengthen its research competitiveness. It has also filed 193 patent applications, registered 88 patents, and completed 11 technology transfers, establishing a foundation for turning research and development outcomes into practical technologies and industrial value.

Going forward, the hospital will focus on more closely connecting this research foundation with patient care. It plans to strengthen a virtuous cycle in which problems identified in clinical practice are developed into research projects and the resulting findings are applied to new forms of diagnosis and treatment.

“Building on the research capabilities and innovations it has developed over the years, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital must grow into a university hospital that contributes to the development of healthcare across Korea, beyond regional healthcare,” Jo said. “We will address problems in clinical practice through research and bring the findings back into patient care, establishing ourselves as a hospital that represents Korea in research and innovation.”

◇ Bringing AI and digital healthcare research findings into clinical practice

The hospital is also actively developing future medicine, including AI and digital healthcare. From the early stages of building its research infrastructure, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital has fostered medical AI, big data, and digital healthcare as key research fields. Centered on the New Frontier Research Institute, it has developed a range of medical technologies to address challenges in clinical practice, including an AI model for predicting premature births, an AI-based medical device to assist with gastroscopy diagnosis, and a remote consultation platform for cerebral hemorrhage.

Going forward, the hospital will focus more on applying these technologies in clinical practice rather than leaving them as research outcomes. It plans to use AI and digital technologies not only for diagnosis, treatment, and patient management, but also for collaboration with local medical institutions, patient transfers and return referrals, and the development of medical networks, thereby improving the accuracy, safety, and efficiency of healthcare.

The hospital will also strengthen a system in which medical staff and researchers draw on its clinical data and research capabilities to jointly identify problems in clinical practice and develop new medical technologies to address them.

The ultimate goal of Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital’s four key development priorities is not for one hospital to provide all medical care, but to create a system in which patients receive the care they need without interruption, at the most appropriate time and place.

The plan is to strengthen the hospital’s role as a regional university hospital by building its capacity to provide critical and essential care locally, fostering function-based cooperation across local medical institutions and national and private university hospitals, and quickly connecting patients with specialized medical institutions nationwide when needed.

“We will continue to strengthen our clinical capabilities in critical and essential fields directly connected to the health and lives of Gangwon residents, including cerebrovascular and neurological diseases, severe emergencies, fractures and trauma, and joint and musculoskeletal conditions,” Jo said. “We will enhance our expertise in areas of care that must be provided locally while further consolidating our role as a regional university hospital that seamlessly connects local medical institutions with specialized institutions nationwide.”

He added, “Regional healthcare cannot be completed by strengthening only one national or private university hospital. What matters is dividing responsibilities and connecting institutions according to the functions they can actually perform and their areas of expertise, rather than their ownership or size.”

He also said, “Local medical institutions should cooperate by making use of their respective strengths, and we need a system that quickly connects patients to excellent medical institutions nationwide when they need treatment that is difficult to provide locally. Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital will do its part at the center of that network, helping Gangwon residents receive the care they need in the most appropriate place.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.