One in four CT/MRI machines nationwide is at least 15 years old; outdated equipment raises alarm over national cancer screening

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] One in four pieces of specialized medical equipment held by medical institutions nationwide—including CT scanners, MRI machines and mammography machines—was found to be at least 15 years old. Mammography machines, essential for women’s cancer screening, had the highest shares of outdated and used equipment, raising concerns about quality control for the national cancer screening program.

An analysis of data submitted by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service and the National Health Insurance Service to Rep. Seo Young-seok of the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee (Bucheon Gap, Gyeonggi Province; Democratic Party of Korea) found that, as of the end of June this year, 2,064 (23.7%) of the 8,720 CT scanners, MRI machines and mammography machines held by hospitals and clinics nationwide were at least 15 years old. More than one in four mammography machines used for national cancer screening was also at least 15 years old.

According to data Rep. Seo received from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the total number of pieces of specialized medical equipment rose 15.9%, from 7,525 at the end of 2021 to 8,720 at the end of June this year. Of these, 3,731 (42.8%) were at least 10 years old, and 2,064 (23.7%) were at least 15 years old.

The aging of mammography machines was particularly pronounced. Of the 4,109 machines in total, 1,203 (29.3%) were at least 15 years old—a higher share than for CT scanners (17.0%) and MRI machines (20.6%). Clinics owned seven out of every 10 mammography machines (70.8%, or 2,911 machines). Mammography machines also had the highest share of used equipment. A total of 1,202 mammography machines (29.3%) were used, compared with 544 CT scanners (21.7%) and 443 MRI machines (21.0%). Used equipment accounted for 2,189 pieces (25.1%) of all specialized medical equipment.

The aging of equipment used for national cancer screening was also serious. Data submitted by the National Health Insurance Service to Rep. Seo showed that, as of the end of 2025, 1,078 (27.8%) of the 3,872 mammography machines held by 3,575 breast cancer screening facilities were at least 15 years old. Equipment at least 10 years old totaled 1,712 machines (44.2%). Of the 540 CT scanners used for lung cancer screening, 50 (9.3%) were at least 15 years old.

The share of breast cancer screening facilities rated “excellent” for image quality was also low. In the fourth-cycle assessment (2021–2023), in which the National Health Insurance Service evaluated images actually taken at screening facilities, only 559 (21.7%) of the 2,577 facilities assessed received an “excellent” rating (90 points or higher). A total of 1,989 facilities (77.2%) were rated “average,” and 29 (1.1%) were rated “inadequate.” Two facilities were also ordered to suspend operations for three months after receiving inadequate ratings in two consecutive assessments.

Under the current Medical Service Act, specialized medical equipment must undergo regular quality-control inspections. Of the 9,128 inspections conducted last year, only 11 (0.1%) resulted in a failing determination. Of the 46,472 inspections conducted from 2021 through the end of June this year, just 55 (0.12%) resulted in a failing determination.

The problem is that equipment age is not being managed in conjunction with inspection results. When Rep. Seo’s office requested quality-inspection results by equipment age, the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service replied that it “cannot identify information on the service life of individual pieces of equipment.” It also said that it does not collect data on the reasons for failed inspections, as “inspection agencies send only pass-or-fail results.” Although the agency receives reports on each machine’s manufacturing date and whether it is used, it does not link this information to quality-inspection results to determine the relationship between equipment age and inspection outcomes.

Under the current system, MRI reimbursement rates are adjusted upward or downward according to magnetic field strength (measured in teslas), but the reimbursement system for neither CT nor MRI takes the age of the equipment itself into account. Approval criteria for installation also consider factors such as the number of beds and operating staff for CT and MRI equipment, but do not set the manufacturing year itself as a limit on installation or operation.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has also recognized the problem and in June announced a proposed amendment to the enforcement rules that would introduce an equipment-age indicator into quality-control inspections for specialized medical equipment. Under the proposal, equipment at least 15 years old would receive a score of zero for age-related deterioration, with factors such as maintenance and repairs also taken into account. However, as of October, the proposed amendment had not yet taken effect, and current quality-control inspections still have no criteria that directly assess equipment age.

Rep. Seo Young-seok stressed, “More than 2,000 pieces of equipment are at least 15 years old, and at least one in four mammography machines used for national cancer screening is 15 years old or older. Yet equipment age and quality-inspection results are managed separately. Strict standards must be established so that equipment performance, manufacturing year and quality-inspection results can be linked to systematically manage the quality of outdated equipment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.