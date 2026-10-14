Unlimited Draft Beer and Dry-Aged Barbecue... Anto’s Fall Gourmet Promotion

◇The dining bar at Anto Bueno Beach Club.

Anto is running a promotion combining unlimited draft beer and barbecue to meet demand for fall dining. The company plans to attract customers by highlighting beer-and-food pairings at its beach club and buffet restaurant.

According to Anto on the 14th, it will run “Beer Festa” at Bueno Beach Club throughout October. Guests can enjoy unlimited servings of three imported draft beers, including Heineken, Paulaner and Tiger, for 30,000 won. The promotion runs daily from noon to 11 p.m., and until midnight on Saturdays.

A barbecue platter by chef David Lee will also be offered to pair with the beer. The dish uses dry-aging techniques and the restaurant’s own recipe. Guests can also try “Galbi Bourguignon,” a French-style reinterpretation of Korean braised short ribs.

The buffet restaurant Woody Plate is also taking part in the beer promotion. Through November 30, it will offer unlimited Heineken and Paulaner draft beer to weekday evening diners. Its menu also features dishes using ingredients and cooking methods from around the world, including its signature beef short ribs, Middle Eastern hummus, and Italian-style soy-meat sauce and tofu.

An Anto representative said, “Alcohol accounts for 37% of total sales at Bueno Beach Club, reflecting its strong popularity,” adding, “Following the Heineken collaboration space, we plan to offer a distinctive drinking experience at our Halloween party as well.”

Se-hyeong Kim, Reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.