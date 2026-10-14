Samsung Financial Networks, National Police Agency and LifeLine Korea sign agreement to strengthen initiatives promoting respect for life

◇ Samsung Financial Networks signed an MOU on mutual cooperation to promote respect for life with the National Police Agency and LifeLine Korea on the 14th at the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. Photo

Samsung Financial Networks, which includes Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Samsung Card and Samsung Securities, signed an MOU with the National Police Agency and LifeLine Korea on the 14th to respond to mental health crises among young people and strengthen initiatives promoting respect for life.

The agreement was designed to strengthen protections for young people by linking the expertise and response capabilities of the public and private sectors, from early detection of signs of crisis and on-site rescue to recovery afterward.

LIME, a 24-hour social media counseling channel run by Samsung Financial Networks in partnership with the Ministry of Education and LifeLine Korea, has recorded around 30,000 cumulative users since its launch in 2024 through the end of August this year. Of the approximately 5,300 young people who sought counseling amid psychological crises, 15 were rescued before attempting suicide.

Under the agreement, when a LIME counselor identifies a high-risk situation and reports it to 112, the police will share information on the reporting channel, whether the person is a young person, and the crisis situation with responding personnel so they can act quickly at the scene.

Samsung Financial Networks plans to provide young people rescued by police with step-by-step mental health recovery programs, including one-on-one counseling, psychological assessments and referrals to treatment at specialized institutions, to prevent crises from recurring.

It will also support individual programs centered on meditation and physical relaxation, as well as recovery programs involving family members, to help prevent psychological trauma and job burnout among the National Police Agency’s mental health emergency response teams, which have around 290 members nationwide.

Samsung Financial Networks and the National Police Agency plan to build a safety net promoting respect for life that supports both young people in crisis and frontline responders, and to continue strengthening their cooperative system spanning crisis response through recovery afterward.

Hong Won-hak, CEO of Samsung Life Insurance, said, “Samsung Financial Networks will work closely with the National Police Agency and LifeLine Korea to reduce gaps in crisis response. We will continue our efforts to promote respect for life with genuine commitment, so that everyone—from young people who need help to police officers on the front lines—can receive appropriate support when they need it.”

Reporter So-hyeong Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.