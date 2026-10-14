“Four out of five spinal treatments are non-surgical”... Consider surgery if warning signs such as muscle weakness or paralysis appear

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Many people avoid going to the hospital despite persistent back or neck pain because they are apprehensive about “major surgery.” However, contrary to patients’ concerns, the latest spinal treatments are evolving around minimally invasive surgery that preserves as much healthy tissue as possible and stepwise non-surgical care, substantially easing the burden of treatment.

Ahead of World Spine Day on October 16, an analysis of 96,200 spinal treatments performed by Mokdong Himchan Hospital from 2006 to 2025 confirmed this trend. Non-surgical treatments, including procedures and injections, totaled 79,831, accounting for 83% of all spinal treatments, and this share has risen further over the past decade. Surgical methods have also shifted from conventional wide-incision approaches toward minimally invasive techniques: endoscopic surgery’s share of all spinal surgeries grew from 2.5% in 2015 to 59% in 2025. The paradigm for spinal treatment is changing—not toward rushing into surgery or avoiding it at all costs, but toward prioritizing non-surgical care while ensuring that patients who need surgery receive it at the right time and with less burden.

◇ 96,200 spinal treatments over 20 years... Procedures and injections account for 83%

A review of the 96,200 spinal treatments performed by Mokdong Himchan Hospital from 2006 to 2025 found that 61,923 (64.4%) were injections, 17,908 (18.6%) were procedures, and 16,369 (17%) were surgeries. Non-surgical treatments combining injections and procedures totaled 79,831, or 83% of all spinal treatments. In other words, about eight out of every 10 spinal treatments were performed using methods other than surgery.

Broken down by decade, the share of all spinal treatments that were non-surgical rose from 76.7% in 2006–2015 to 87.4% in 2016–2025, while the share involving surgery fell from 23.3% to 12.6% over the same periods. Although the figures fluctuated from year to year, the trend of prioritizing non-surgical treatment became more pronounced.

In particular, spinal fusion and artificial disc replacement—traditional open procedures that generally involve more extensive surgery—totaled 3,746 cases over 20 years, or just 3.9% of all spinal treatments. This shows that, contrary to the common perception that people who seek care for spinal disease will immediately undergo surgery requiring a wide incision or spinal fixation, clinical practice prioritizes non-surgical treatment and selects the necessary approach based on each patient’s condition.

Initial treatment for spinal conditions typically includes medication, physical therapy, exercise tailored to the patient’s condition, and lifestyle changes. If pain and numbness radiate into an arm or leg and inflammation around a nerve is judged to be the cause, injection treatments such as a nerve block may be considered. If symptoms persist despite these treatments, procedures such as neuroplasty—in which a thin catheter is inserted to the affected area to deliver medication—may be considered depending on the patient’s condition.

Kim Kang-eon, medical director of neurosurgery at Mokdong Himchan Hospital, explained, “Prioritizing non-surgical treatment for spinal conditions does not mean avoiding surgery at all costs. It means starting with less burdensome treatments for patients who do not need urgent surgery and assessing the potential for recovery.” He added, “Even with the same herniated disc or spinal stenosis, the lesion visible on imaging may not correspond to the patient’s actual symptoms or the degree to which daily life is affected, so treatment should be determined by considering both examination findings and the response to treatment.”

◇ Consider surgery if neurological warning signs such as muscle weakness or paralysis appear

Surgery is considered if pain and numbness in an arm or leg do not improve despite an appropriate period of non-surgical treatment and daily functioning continues to decline, or if imaging confirms nerve compression that corresponds to the symptoms. Surgery may also be necessary when spinal instability or deformity is pronounced.

In particular, if strength in an arm or leg gradually weakens or paralysis develops, the need for surgery should be assessed promptly, regardless of the severity of the pain. Compression of the spinal cord in the neck can cause clumsy hand movements, frequent dropping of objects, and an unsteady gait. Problems controlling bowel or bladder function or reduced sensation in the perineal area may signal severe nerve compression and require immediate emergency medical care.

Whether to operate is determined at the appropriate time based on symptoms and neurological function, while surgical techniques are changing to reduce damage to healthy tissue. According to Mokdong Himchan Hospital’s analysis, in 2015, when endoscopic surgery was introduced in earnest, it accounted for just 22 of 889 spinal surgeries, or 2.5%. By 2025, it accounted for 405 of 687 spinal surgeries, or 59%. In other words, about six out of every 10 spinal surgeries at Mokdong Himchan Hospital in 2025 were performed endoscopically.

Spinal endoscopic surgery involves reaching the affected area through a small incision and removing discs, thickened ligaments, bone, or other tissue compressing the nerve. The key is to directly view the surgical site through the endoscope’s magnified field of vision and treat only the necessary area, preserving as much as possible the surrounding muscles, ligaments, facet joints, and other structures that contribute to spinal stability.

Kim Gyeong-jun, neurosurgery center director at Busan Himchan Hospital, stressed, “The purpose of minimally invasive surgery is not simply to make the incision smaller. The priority is to sufficiently relieve nerve compression where needed while preserving spinal stability and healthy tissue as much as possible.” He added, “Rather than immediately worrying about surgery when you have spinal pain, it is important to get an accurate diagnosis, find out which stage of treatment is right for you, and not miss the appropriate time for treatment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Kang-eon, medical director of neurosurgery at Mokdong Himchan Hospital, reviews a patient’s spinal imaging results and explains treatment options.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.