“They say I have a lump in my thyroid—could it be cancer?”... ‘This’ matters more than size

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[Sportschosun reporter Jong-ho Jang] It is easy to worry that a thyroid nodule found during a health screening might be cancer. However, many thyroid nodules are benign, and not every nodule requires treatment. When assessing the possibility of malignancy, doctors must consider not only its size but also its appearance and margins on ultrasound, whether calcification is present, and other factors. Depending on the test results, they may monitor the nodule or perform a fine-needle aspiration biopsy for further evaluation.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ at the front of the neck. It secretes thyroid hormones and helps regulate the body’s energy metabolism and temperature, among other functions. A thyroid nodule is a mass formed by a portion of thyroid tissue that appears distinct from the surrounding tissue. Nodules may be classified as solid, made up of tissue; cystic, filled with fluid; or mixed, containing both solid and fluid components.

◇ Symptoms such as pressure or a sensation of something stuck in the throat as a nodule grows

Thyroid nodules often cause no particular symptoms and may be found incidentally during a health screening or imaging performed for another reason. As a nodule grows, it may cause pressure in the neck, a sensation of something stuck in the throat, or difficulty swallowing food. However, symptoms—or the absence of them—cannot determine whether a nodule is cancerous. If a nodule is found, it is advisable to consult a doctor and undergo any necessary tests.

It is difficult to determine whether a nodule is cancerous based on its size alone. Thyroid ultrasound is the primary test used to assess the possibility that a thyroid nodule is malignant. Ultrasound can be used to examine in detail not only the nodule’s size but also its internal composition and characteristics, margins, shape, and whether calcification is present.

Ultrasound findings that warrant closer attention to the possibility of cancer include a solid nodule that appears much darker than the surrounding thyroid tissue; a nodule with irregular, uneven margins; a shape that is taller than it is wide; and tiny, dot-like calcifications inside the nodule. Doctors also check whether the nodule appears to have invaded beyond the thyroid and whether there are any abnormal findings in the lymph nodes around the neck.

Park Sang-wook, head of the Breast and Thyroid Center at Incheon Sejong Hospital and a surgeon, said, “Even when there are clear features, that does not immediately confirm thyroid cancer; conversely, the possibility of malignancy cannot be completely ruled out just because a nodule is small. Rather than relying on a single finding, it is important to assess the ultrasound results as a whole and consider the nodule’s size together with clinical risk factors to determine whether further testing is needed.”

◇ Difficult to determine malignancy based on nodule size or symptoms alone

Fine-needle aspiration may be considered if ultrasound results raise suspicion of malignancy or meet certain criteria.

Fine-needle aspiration is a procedure in which a nodule’s location is identified using ultrasound, cells are collected with a thin needle, and the cells are examined under a microscope. It helps assess the possibility that a nodule is malignant. Depending on the results, doctors may continue monitoring the nodule or consider a course of treatment, such as repeat or additional testing or surgery.

Cell test results are generally divided into several categories according to the Bethesda system. If the sample is insufficient to make a diagnosis, repeat testing may be considered. If the results are benign, the nodule is monitored based on the ultrasound findings and clinical circumstances. If the results indicate malignancy or suspected malignancy, further tests and a treatment plan are determined by considering the nodule’s characteristics, the patient’s condition, and other factors.

Center head Park said, “Since it is difficult to determine whether a nodule is malignant based on its size or symptoms alone, it is important to review the ultrasound findings comprehensively and, when necessary, confirm the diagnosis accurately with fine-needle aspiration. As the treatment decision may vary, if a nodule is found, it is advisable to consult a specialist and develop an appropriate management plan.”

Reporter Jong-ho Jang, bellho@sportschosun.com

Park Sang-wook, head of the Breast and Thyroid Center, performing surgery for thyroid cancer (left).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.