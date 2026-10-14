Korean Folk Village unveils ‘Time’s Mapae,’ an AI-powered time-travel experience set in Joseon

Korean Folk Village is introducing an interactive tourism experience that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR). Visitors can explore a traditional village and experience occupations from the Joseon era, then use AI to transform their faces into images of Joseon-era figures and have them made into souvenirs, with the aim of boosting customer satisfaction.

According to Korean Folk Village on the 14th, it has been offering ‘Time’s Mapae,’ a Joseon-era occupational experience program, since the 9th. Time’s Mapae is an interactive tourism experience jointly developed with Oseompia, a company specializing in spatial AI, and SK Planet. It combines AI and AR. The program was selected for an AI collaboration support project run by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), an agency under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and is available at Korean Folk Village through November 30.

Time’s Mapae was designed to encourage visitors to participate directly by integrating digital technology into the experience of traditional culture. Participants follow ‘Chasa K,’ a time-travel guide character, around the village as they complete nine occupation-themed missions. The missions draw on Joseon-era occupations including master seamstress, itinerant merchant, blacksmith, cook, farmer, pottery maker, architect, guard and physician, with tasks such as shaping pottery, harvesting crops, hammering and finding clues to a case. The entire experience takes about one hour. After completing all the missions, participants can find out which Joseon-era occupation suits them based on their results. When they take a photo of their face with a smartphone, AI transforms it into an image of a Joseon-era figure. The finished image can be printed as a physical photo card at an on-site kiosk. The media wall also features characters performing movements associated with different occupations.

Time’s Mapae costs 8,000 won per person and includes nine missions, one physical photo card and the media wall experience. Admission to Korean Folk Village is separate. Visitors can access the mobile website via QR code without installing an app. The program runs daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with registration closing at 5 p.m.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.